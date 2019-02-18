Tehran Blames Islamabad for Deadly Attack on Military Convoy

A militant rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into an army convoy (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Jaish al-Adl Follow >

Iran has summoned the Pakistani ambassador for a dressing down and blamed Islamabad for a militant attack on a military convoy this week, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A suicide bomber struck soldiers from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday killing 27, with Tehran blaming Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl ("Army of Justice") for the attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards and politicians have held Pakistan responsible for the attack, along with its Arab allies - Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

It accuses Islamabad of allowing the Sunni militant group to operate on Pakistani soil and alleges that the fighters have links with Pakistan's secretive intelligence services.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Islamabad should be held responsible for the crime, saying it was hatched and launched from Pakistani soil.

President Hassan Rouhani blamed "foreign" elements for the attack which took place close to Iran's troubled border with Pakistan.

"They should know that our nation will certainly take revenge for the blood of these dear martyrs," the president said according to Iranian media.

"We will not allow the criminal mercenaries, whose weapons and financial sources are supplied by foreigners… to escape from the hands of divine revenge and the faithful people in Iran."

On Saturday, the funerals of those who died in the attack were held, with thousands turning out for the ceremonies.

Revolutionary Guards Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari accused "Pakistan's security forces" of the killings.

"Pakistan's government, who has housed these anti-revolutionaries and threats to Islam, knows where they are and they are supported by Pakistan's security forces," said Jafari.

He referred to the Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl ("Army of Justice") as to blame, with the militants having already claimed responsibility for other militant attacks in Iran.

"If (the Pakistan government) does not punish them, we will retaliate against this anti-revolutionary force, and whatever Pakistan sees will be the consequence of its support for them," he warned.

This article has been adapted from its original source.