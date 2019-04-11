Theresa May: Brexit Will be Delayed Till October 31

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a press conference after the European Council meeting on Brexit at The Europa Building at The European Parliament in Brussels on April 11, 2019. (Philippe HUGUEN / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Theresa May Follow >

European Union leaders and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed Wednesday to a six-month extension on Britain's deadline to withdraw from the bloc, EU Council President Donald Tush announced.

Tusk said the EU and May agreed on a "flexible extension" until Oct. 31.

"This means additional six months for the U.K. to find the best possible solution," he tweeted.

During a news conference after announcing the agreement, Tusk said the extension can be ended early if British lawmakers pass a Brexit agreement before October.

"Until the end of this period, the U.K. will also have the possibility to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit altogether," he said.

May traveled to France and Germany this week to negotiate the details of a possible Brexit extension. The British Parliament has been unable to agree on a deal for Brexit terms and they faced a Friday deadline to do so or else the country would face a so-called "no-deal Brexit."

May wanted to push the deadline back to June but leave open the possibility of an early exit if her deal can get through Parliament before then. She's tried three times to pass a deal through Parliament this year without success.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat both favored the lengthy extension, but French President Emmanuel Macron was opposed.

"A Brexit extension until 31 October is sensible since it gives time to UK to finally choose its way," Muscat tweeted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.