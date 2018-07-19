Trump Says Moscow Supports Iran Nuclear Deal Because of Business With Tehran

President Donald Trump (Twitter)

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted Monday that protests were ongoing in Iran since he pulled out of an international nuclear deal and that Washington supports the protesters.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said that Russia still supported the nuclear accord because it does business with the regime in Tehran, so the deal is in Moscow’s interest.

"It is not good for us or for the world, but they have riots in all their cities," the U.S. President added.

Trump indicated that inflation is rampant, going through the roof and the regime wouldn't let the people know that the U.S. is supporting them.

"They are having big protests all over the country, probably as big as they have ever had before. And battles happened since I terminated that deal, so we will see," he added.

In June, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed his support for Iranians protesting against their government, which he accused of "corruption, injustice and incompetence."

Tehran's government has been facing growing discontent over economic turmoil since Trump withdrew in May from the nuclear deal and announced tougher U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

In related news, Iran has filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the United States alleging that Washington’s decision in May to impose sanctions after pulling out of a nuclear deal violates a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

The ICJ, which is based in The Hague and is also known as the World Court, is the United Nations' tribunal for resolving international disputes. Iran’s filing asks the ICJ to order the United States to provisionally lift its sanctions ahead of more detailed arguments.

Iran said in its filing that Trump’s move “has violated and continued to violate multiple provisions” of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations and Consular Rights, signed long before the 1979 Islamic Revolution

In a lawsuit filed by Iran in 2016 based on the same 1955 treaty, Washington argued that the ICJ had no jurisdiction. The court has not determined any further steps.

Iran filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice “to hold U.S. accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions.”

Iran determined that it is committed to the rule of law in the face of U.S. contempt for diplomacy and legal obligations, stressing that it is imperative to counter its habit of violating international law.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the U.S. of violating the Iran Deal before pulling out in May, and imposing illegal sanctions thereafter.

This article has been adapted from its original source.