Trump Tests For Covid-19, Await Results

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he took the test for coronavirus.

"I also took the test last night,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking that I take the test."

He said the test has been sent to a lab and the result is due in "a day, or two days".

On Friday, Trump said he will "most likely" be tested for COVID-19, after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus.

The official attended a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and was photographed standing with Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Bolsanaro announced earlier Friday he tested negative for the virus.

Travel ban

In the latest move to slow down the spread of the virus, the Trump administration will extend its European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland, effective midnight Monday.

At the same briefing, Pence said the ban will not apply to American people returning to the U.S.

Trump late on Wednesday announced that the country would restrict all travel from Europe except the U.K. to contain the new coronavirus.

The virus thought to have originated in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 135 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to World Health Organization.