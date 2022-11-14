The Turkish nation mourns Istanbul's deadly blast

ALBAWABA - The death toll from the Istanbul explosion has risen to six and some say eight people. The explosion on, Sunday, injured at least 81 people in one of the cities busiest areas in Taksim Square.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion could be the works of terrorists while the Turkish authorities say the person who left the bomb that caused the explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

“Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters,” he added.

This was a deadly attack occurring in the middle of the afternoon when the square was at its busiest with foot traffic rife.

The social media has exploded with images of the bomb blast and its aftermath.

"I was 50-55 metres away, suddenly there was the noise of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground," witness Cemal Denizci, 57, told AFP.

"People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke," he said.

Meanwhile Soylu added Türkiye will continue with its resolute and rightful war on terror. “We will retaliate against those who are responsible for this heinous terror attack,” he added, confirming eight people were killed and 81 were injured in the attack.