Whistleblower: UK’s Support for Sisi May Lead to 'Bloodshed' and 'Mass Migration' to Europe

A high-profile Egyptian whistleblower has warned that the UK’s support for Egyptian strongman, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, could lead to “bloodshed” and “mass migration” to Europe.

Former actor and businessman-turned-dissident, Mohammad Ali made the claims in an interview with Sky News.

Spain-based Mohammad Ali hit the headlines several months ago after his videos about corruption in the Egyptian regime went viral on social media.

Owing to the fact he was once an Egyptian insider, Ali’s videos resonated widely with the Egyptian public, leading to protests against the Egyptian government.

“We will continue this mission until we remove Sisi”, Ali told Sky News.

And in a direct message to Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Ali said: “Your interests with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi inside Egypt will fail, the situation is going to cause bloodshed and you will witness an immigration flow towards Europe not like any other in the history of Europe”.

President Sisi visited the UK in November 2015 where he was warmly received by former PM David Cameron. That visit is widely believed to have significantly upgraded UK-Egyptian ties.

The London-based Middle East Eye reported on January 29, 2019, that Sisi is scheduled to visit the UK again at the “start” of November (2019). That scheduled visit has yet to materialise.

This article has been adapted from its original source.