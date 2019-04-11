Wikileaks' Julian Assange Arrested After Leaving Embassy

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Ecuadorian Embassy in London Disable alert for Julian Assange Follow >

Julian Assange has been arrested by police after being ejected from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The Wikileaks founder has been taken into custody after Ecuador withdrew his asylum status after seven years and is set to appear in court 'as soon as possible'.

The news was confirmed by Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Twitter, who said that 'no one was above the law'.

Writing to Twitter, he said: 'Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK.

'I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & for its professionalism. No one is above the law.'

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: 'Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court.

'He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible.

'The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates' Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum.'

WikiLeaks tweeted: 'URGENT: Ecuador has illigally (sic) terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law.

'He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.'

Ecuador's president Lenin Moreno said on Twitter: 'In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.