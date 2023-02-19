  1. Home
Woman escapes after being kidnapped for year

ALBAWABA - A man in the US is accused of holding a woman for nearly a year before she escaped and asked for help at a petrol station in New Jersey.

The man, 57-year-old James W. Parrillo Jr., has been charged with kidnapping, Parrillo met the woman in the US state of New Mexico in 2022.

Parrillo and the woman had been staying in the rented room for about two weeks before she managed to escape after being assaulted, according to CNN

The woman managed to escape after preparing a plan to escape towards a petrol station in New Jersey.

The owner of the gas station, Bobby Madaan , said a woman rushed to his station on Feb. 7, where he heard her screaming. She closed the door after entering the store attached to the station.

The accused repeatedly strangled the woman and threatened to kill her family members, if she left the place where she was detained. The accused also participated in similar aggressive behaviour in other states, using aliases in his movements, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

However, it is not clear why the woman did not resist her captor during all this time.

