Woman escapes after being kidnapped for year

ALBAWABA - A man in the US is accused of holding a woman for nearly a year before she escaped and asked for help at a petrol station in New Jersey.

The man, 57-year-old James W. Parrillo Jr., has been charged with kidnapping, Parrillo met the woman in the US state of New Mexico in 2022.

La fiscalía de Nueva Jersey acusa formalmente a James W. Parrillo Jr. de secuestrar a una mujer por un año.

Toda la información. ➡️ https://t.co/aVQnigv3TV pic.twitter.com/QQP8AlSLK4 — Univision Nueva York (@univisionNY) February 18, 2023

Parrillo and the woman had been staying in the rented room for about two weeks before she managed to escape after being assaulted, according to CNN

The woman managed to escape after preparing a plan to escape towards a petrol station in New Jersey.

Watch the moment a woman escapes suspected kidnapper after cross-country, 'year-long nightmare' https://t.co/THIMrRxTyJ — US Burning (@UsBurning) February 18, 2023

The owner of the gas station, Bobby Madaan , said a woman rushed to his station on Feb. 7, where he heard her screaming. She closed the door after entering the store attached to the station.

A survivor who says she was the victim of a year-long kidnapping found safety by escaping to a Burlington County, N.J. gas station earlier this month. A 57-year-old man now faces four charges in connection to her kidnapping, authorities said on Friday. https://t.co/V9TvjYWWc9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 18, 2023

The accused repeatedly strangled the woman and threatened to kill her family members, if she left the place where she was detained. The accused also participated in similar aggressive behaviour in other states, using aliases in his movements, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

However, it is not clear why the woman did not resist her captor during all this time.