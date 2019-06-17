‘Putin: This Is Not a Target’ Seen on London Hospital in Solidarity with Idlib

Published June 17th, 2019 - 07:16 GMT
Photos from the UK of a hospital lit up with a banner that says “Putin: this is not a target” have been circulating the internet on Sunday.


The photos that are believed to be seen on the wall of St Thomas' Hospital in London came in solidarity with Syrians in Idlib, in a time Russia had bombed 29 hospitals during an offensive on the city.

This comes in a time when Idlib, a city believed to be an enclave for many opposition groups, have been attacked by the Russian-backed Syrian army since September 2018, during which hundreds have been killed and others injured.

Idlib in addition to other surrounding cities in northwestern Syria are the last remaining strongholds of rebels against the Syrian government.


