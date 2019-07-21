“All of Us MBS” Song for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Bombs Spectacularly in English Language

The popular Saudi-Bahraini crooner Rashed Al-Majed has put his English singing skills to the test in his latest release, “All of us MBS”.

As the title implies, the song features a chorus in English that breaks up Arabic-language praise for the young Saudi prince and deputy prime minister Mohammad bin Salman. The song debuted on Youtube in late June, where it has garnered nearly half a million views in two weeks.







The song hasn’t been as well-received on the streaming platform Spotify, where it has just over a thousand plays at the time of this writing. Al-Majed has even performed the song on-stage. One tweet shows the crooner in a live performance at King Abdullah Sports City earlier last week, encouraging the audience to sing-along by reciting the chorus in English himself (in the original recording, Al-Majed does not participate).

The multi-use stadium north of Jeddah has been the staging ground for many of the symbolic domestic ventures undertaken in the Mohammad bin Salman era. In the spring of 2018, the WWE hosted the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ event there. This July, two K-pop bands performed at the same venue. It’s also where the Jeddah World Festival will be held beginning on July 18th.

The music festival became the center of much media attention after it was announced that the internationally renowned superstar rapper and pop singer Nicki Minaj would be making an appearance alongside Steve Aoki, Liam Payne and others. Following the announcement and ensuing backlash, the Queens-raised superstar pulled out of the gig citing human rights concerns.

Since becoming crown prince in June 2017, Mohammad bin Salman has overseen an era of loosening restrictions on festivals, concerts, and entertainment at large. The conservative kingdom’s previous aversion towards such leisure activities seems to be calming slowly, but many of MBS’s critics claim such moves are simply empty gestures that work to boost the public image of the kingdom and its ostensibly reformist crown prince.

It has been a careful introduction of course. Men and women are still segregated during the events, and as video from the famous Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny’s performance in the spring of 2018 shows, these remain dance-free affairs.

Despite a marred reputation following the kidnap and murder of dissident Saudi journalist and The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, reportedly at the Kingdom’s Istanbul consulate, Al-Majed’s song seems to push forward MBS’ reformist image. It is no surprise, then, that the English language song has sparked fierce mockery online since its release. As one Twitter user quipped: “Wow, even murderes think a little rebranding helps”.

As is the case elsewhere, musicians and their songs have long been politicized in the Middle East and especially so in recent years. In the summer of 2014, the Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi’s hit song ‘Boshret Kheir’ encouraged Egyptians to get out and “vote”. Critics read it as a cynical promotion of then-General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was the favored candidate of leaders in a number of Gulf countries. The elections followed the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi, which left the Egyptian presidency vacated a summer earlier in July 2013.

Music was again weaponized in 2017, when a Saudi record label released a scathing song titled “Teach Qatar [a lesson]” during the on-going spat between a coalition of Gulf countries on one end, and Qatar on the other.

The release of Al-Majed’s song at the end of June was an apt start for the beginning of a music-filled summer for the once-reclusive kingdom, with a festival-fueled July ahead of it. But if the target was indeed an English-language audience, the tune seems to have fallen flat. Now, with Nicki Minaj’s withdrawal from the Jeddah festival scheduled later this July, it remains to be seen how the Kingdom’s entertainment agenda for the summer will be received.