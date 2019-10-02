UAE Imposes $40K Fine on Two Men for Faking Road Accident

Two men have been ordered by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court to pay a fine of Dh150,000 for fabricating a road accident so that one of them can have his car repaired and claim compensation from the insurance company.

As per court records, the case unfolded when one of the two defendants reported to the police that his car had crashed on one of the RAK roads. He blamed poor overtaking for the reported road accident.





The first suspect gave a call to one of his friends - the second defendant - feigning that he was seeking his help in order to mislead the traffic staff present at the site. He was issued the police repair report. However, the insurance expert raised doubts over the traffic accident scenario, and checked the surveillance cameras installed at the reported site.

He discovered that one of the suspects had made dent on his car deliberately and scattered some damaged parts at the site.

The insurance expert reported the fake accident to the bodies concerned. The duo was arrested and referred to the public prosecution.

The two friends stood trial at the RAK Criminal Court, which found them guilty and ordered them to pay a fine of Dh150,000.

