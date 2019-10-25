Boris Johnson Will Introduce Motion to The House to Vote for a General Election on Dec. 12

The Conservative government in the U.K. will bring a motion to the House of Commons next week to vote on a proposed general election on Dec. 12, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

The motion will be submitted to the House on Monday, Johnson said.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say if they genuinely want more time... they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on December 12th," Johnson told the Sky News.





Johnson previously brought a similar motion, but lawmakers rejected a general ballot before a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 was off the table.

Last week, the prime minister failed to receive enough support on his revised Brexit deal and he reluctantly requested a Brexit extension from the EU in accordance with legislation known as the Benn Act that forces him to do so.

The EU is yet to respond to the extension request.

This article has been adapted from its original source.