  2. Boris Johnson Will Introduce Motion to The House to Vote for a General Election on Dec. 12

Published October 25th, 2019 - 06:35 GMT
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on October 23, 2019, before heading to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions (PMQS). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will pause efforts to pass his Brexit deal, after MPs gave their preliminary approval for it but rejected his timetable to push it through parliament this week. The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, recommended that EU leaders postpone Britain's departure from the bloc while its prime minister seeks approval of their divorce deal. Tolga AKMEN / AFP
Highlights
The Conservative government in the U.K. will bring a motion to the House of Commons next week to vote on a proposed general election on Dec. 12, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

The motion will be submitted to the House on Monday, Johnson said.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say if they genuinely want more time... they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on December 12th," Johnson told the Sky News.


Johnson previously brought a similar motion, but lawmakers rejected a general ballot before a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 was off the table.

Last week, the prime minister failed to receive enough support on his revised Brexit deal and he reluctantly requested a Brexit extension from the EU in accordance with legislation known as the Benn Act that forces him to do so.

The EU is yet to respond to the extension request.

