Influencers Strip off and Gaze Wistfully by 'Rose Pose' Petals on Instagram

Influencers are filling their baths with flowers in the latest trend to sweep across Instagram - and it can do more for you than simply improve your social feed.

Models and entrepreneurs across Australia are adopting the 'Rose Pose' where they strip off and gaze wistfully while surrounded by petals to promote a sense of 'wellness' and tropical holiday vibes on their pages.

And while the resulting images are flush with colour and romance, rose petals in particular have been found to be very beneficial for the skin.





According to the India Times roses are a natural toner and can help soothe and moisturise inflamed skin.

Adding them to a warm bath is thought to wash away feelings of anxiety while also preparing you for a relaxing night sleep.

One of the most popular places to find a flower bath is at an Indonesian resort, as those who have been to Bali can attest.

Many of the popular sanctuaries in Uluwatu and Seminyak offer the bathing experience, with some even making shapes like stars and hearts in the tub before you get in.

Models Elle Morris, Natyse Chan and makeup artist Jaz Hand have all been photographed relaxing in the warm waters of a petal pool.

Some of them wear bikinis for the impromptu photo shoot while others hide their bodies with flowers and strategically placed hands.

It used to be quite a popular idea for couples, particularly on honeymoon, to languish in a bath of rose petals but many of the latest snaps only feature pictures of solo women.

If you're wanting to execute the photos at home yourself ensure there is no extra oil in the tub because this will only make the flowers stick to your body.

And you might have to set up a tripod if you don't have a friend or partner willing to stand in the bathroom with you.

This article has been adapted from its original source.