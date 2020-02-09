Outrageous Video Shows Assad Forces Destroying Tombs in Syria's Idlib

A video showing a group of men destroying a tomb in a cemetery in Idlib, Syria, has sent shock waves around the world. According to news sources, the men featured in the video are members of the Syrian Army aka Bashar Assad's forces and were targeting graves of militants who fought against government forces during the Syrian Civil War.

#سوريا.. فيديو متداول لعناصر من قوات #النظام_السوري ينبشون قبور مقاتلين معارضين pic.twitter.com/wQTqOPiR7m — العربية سوريا (@AlArabiya_SY) February 8, 2020

Translation: "Viral video shows members of the Syrian regime's forces destroying graves of counter militants."

The video shows men in military uniform and others dressed in civilian outfits destroying the grave of Muhanna Ammar Eddine, a brigade commander in the Free Syrian Army killed in June 2014.

Assad militiamen, who can not find civilians remaining in the towns they occupy, take out their aggression on the dead.pic.twitter.com/iveoo37AU2 — Abdurrahman (@Abdurahmanhrk) February 8, 2020

In the video, the men can be seen using rocks trying to destroy the headstone before they kicked it with their feet. Another man was seen digging the grave using a shovel while his comrades expressed their joy at what they considered "revenge against Ammar Eddine".

As far as I know a grave from a known terrorist was destroyed - he was responsible for the killing of a number of captured SAA or civilians. (not sure if true to be honest) — -- GEROMAN -- (@GeromanAT) February 8, 2020

Online reactions expressed deep shock, saying that digging up graves of the dead isn't acceptable and that it is an additional proof that Syria, although witnessing fewer battles, is not yet safe for refugees who opposed Assad to go back.

This is one of the exact proof of the Assadite regime will never allow the people of Syrian to return their hometowns! — Bulent Erata (@BulentErata) February 8, 2020

How primative. They should be filming themselves blowing up graves with explosives, like the anti regime fighters — Ali (@websterkaroon) February 8, 2020

I'm SAA all the way, if what you say true? I still don't approve of this. You can't become like the heathens you're fighting. — sam you (@samyou101) February 8, 2020

Notably, some supporters of the Syrian army also protested the content of the video, saying that no matter what political stances they take they can't support taking revenge on the deceased.

Other supporters of Assad stated that fighters of the Free Syrian Army acted similarly in areas they took over during the war.

جميع هذه الافعال القذرة فعلها جيشكم الوطني الحر عند دخوله عفرين من نبش قبور وانتهاك حرمات — Issa Resho (@IssaResho) February 9, 2020

Translation: "All these hideous acts were also committed by your FSA when they took over Afrin."

Stop whining. This is not SAA but a local militia just removing a local terror leaders name from earth. God bless SAA! — Supergolfen (@Supergolfen) February 8, 2020

The Free Syrian Army was formed by defectors of the Syrian military known as the Syrian Arab Army, in the wake of the Syrian War in 2011 and is believed to have received military and financial support from Turkey and some Gulf states.

