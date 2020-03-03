  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Where is Shahad Jazaa Al-Omari? Saudi Woman Disappears After Reporting Abusive Father

Where is Shahad Jazaa Al-Omari? Saudi Woman Disappears After Reporting Abusive Father

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published March 3rd, 2020 - 07:48 GMT
Saudi Woman Disappears After Reporting Violence and Death Threats by Her Father
Shahad's tweets were removed shortly after she posted them detailing details of what she's been through. (Rami Khoury/Al Bawaba)

A Saudi female programmer took to Twitter to detail what she described as police "reluctance" to help her after she headed to the police station to report death threats she received by her violent father for working in the programming field. 

Translation: "Look at how superficial authorities that are supposed to deal with violence reports. Women are being let down every day. Shame on anyone who's witnessed this for years and stayed silent, let alone those who celebrate women empowerment. Where is Shahad Al-Omari?"

Shahad's tweets were removed shortly after she posted them showing details of what she's alleged to have been through. She described her experience at the police station where she was told that connections that her father, a former policeman, have with officials make it hard for them to help her. Shahad also expected that she'll soon be kidnapped by her father who opposes her work in the programming field.

Responding to her tweets, social media users launched the hashtag #وين_شهد_جزاء_العمري (Where is Shahad Jazaa Al-Omari) demanding authorities to find her and protect her from her family.

Some commentators pointed out the contradiction between the official reaction to Shahad's pleads with the country's latest announced strategies of empowering women and granting them unprecedented rights.

Translation: "Unfortunately, nothing will change in this regard. All that they're doing in meant to be shown to the west. It kills me to feel helpless. I've lost all hope."

Translation: "It's sad what victims of domestic violence face here. Connections and tribal considerations in police stations are destroying their lives."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...