Where is Shahad Jazaa Al-Omari? Saudi Woman Disappears After Reporting Abusive Father

A Saudi female programmer took to Twitter to detail what she described as police "reluctance" to help her after she headed to the police station to report death threats she received by her violent father for working in the programming field.

#وين_شهد_جزا_العمرى

ماعاد عندي اي تعليق غير واحد..

شوفوا كلامها وتغريداتها وكيف كالعادة خذلتها الجهات الصورية اللي تتعامل مع العنف كما تخذل غيرها أمامكم يوميا، تعليقي الوحيد هو عار على كل شخص شايف هالمهزلة سنين وساكت او عنده طاقة يطبل ويتكلم عن تمكين المرأة عار عليكم كلكم pic.twitter.com/IZD1X7OOQN — Shafa ٣١ ♀ ∇ (@Shafax6) March 2, 2020

Translation: "Look at how superficial authorities that are supposed to deal with violence reports. Women are being let down every day. Shame on anyone who's witnessed this for years and stayed silent, let alone those who celebrate women empowerment. Where is Shahad Al-Omari?"

Shahad's tweets were removed shortly after she posted them showing details of what she's alleged to have been through. She described her experience at the police station where she was told that connections that her father, a former policeman, have with officials make it hard for them to help her. Shahad also expected that she'll soon be kidnapped by her father who opposes her work in the programming field.

Responding to her tweets, social media users launched the hashtag #وين_شهد_جزاء_العمري (Where is Shahad Jazaa Al-Omari) demanding authorities to find her and protect her from her family.

-his connections to avoid getting caught! Please help shahad, she’s a talented hardworking young kid who didn’t give up her education and dreams! Let her break free and punish her abusive father!!!!#وين_شهد_جزا_العمرى — M i a (@mia_jk9) March 3, 2020

Some commentators pointed out the contradiction between the official reaction to Shahad's pleads with the country's latest announced strategies of empowering women and granting them unprecedented rights.

the hashtag #وين_شهد_جزا_العمري is currently trending in Saudi Arabia Twitter (literal translation: Where is Shahad Jaza Alamri) about 18 years old girl victim of domestic violence went missing after messaging her friend “my father followed me to hospital” — sc (@saudicontents) March 3, 2020

للأسف لم ولن يحدث تغيير على هذا الصعيد إلا بشكل صوري وقدام الغرب..

عجزنا وقلة حيلتنا شيء يقتل 💔

أنا حرفياً فقدت الأمل... — غــريـــب (@Ghareeb91a) March 2, 2020

Translation: "Unfortunately, nothing will change in this regard. All that they're doing in meant to be shown to the west. It kills me to feel helpless. I've lost all hope."

والله وضع النساء المعنفات عندنا مازال بائس بائس لأبعد حد ..

الواسطات والقبيلة والمحسوبيات في مراكز الشرطة دمرت حياتهم ..

حسبهم الله ونعم الوكيل

#وين_شهد_جزا_العمري — فالي يلو 🏴 (@VaIeYellow) March 3, 2020

Translation: "It's sad what victims of domestic violence face here. Connections and tribal considerations in police stations are destroying their lives."