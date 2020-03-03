'Qatar Funded the Creation of the Coronavirus to Hit Our Economy', Saudi Writer Claims

A tweet by Saudi writer Noura Almoteari has prompted numerous reactions across social media for the accusations she made against Qatar for "funding the creation of the coronavirus" which emerged in China this December.

Almoteari argued that the Qatari government has paid loads of money to help create the deadly virus in order to target the 2020 plans that the Saudi economy has been working to achieve. She also linked this to Dubai's upcoming Expo event that is supposed to attract millions of people starting from next October.

أعتقد أن تركيبة ونشر فيروس #كورونا قطرية بامتياز.. وأن الدوحة دفعت مليارات لزراعة هذا الفيروس المخيف في الصين، بهدف ضرب العام 2020 الذي كان معدا له بدء تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030 ودبي اكسبو 2020 ونهاية الخلافة العثمانية وتحقيق اتفاق الرياض وعودة السلام للشرق الأوسط.#قطر_هي_كورونا — نورا المطيري (@Noura_Almoteari) March 1, 2020

Translation: "I think that the structure and the spread of the coronavirus are purely Qatari. Doha must have paid billions to generate this scary virus in China aiming to hit 2020 plans that pave the way to the 2030 Saudi vision and the 2020 Dubai expo."

The Saudi writer concluded her tweet with the hashtag #قطر_هي_الكورونا (Qatar is the corona) stirring many strong reactions mocking her "conspiracy theory" and accusing her of "using anything to attack Qatar".

الغريبة ليس هذا الكلام

وإنما الغريب أنهم يحسبوها روائية وكاتبه وصحفية



اذا كنتي صحفية وروائية وتكتبي هذا الكلام

فكيف بالجهلا ؟؟



ثانيا اذا كانت قطر من قامت بهذا الشي الكبير والخطير

فأنتم أمام خصم عظيم سيسحقكم في لمحة بصر اذا نوى عليكم — محمد عبدالله المسمري (@m__almasmari) March 1, 2020

Translation: "What's more surprising than the tweet is that you're a novelist and a journalist. How do you write such an ignorant thing? Also, if Qatar did this, doesn't this mean that you're rival is a huge one that could crush you in seconds?"

طيب وزرعتة فى الصين لية ماكانت تزرعه فى السعودية او الامارات اقرب 😂😂😂😂😂 — هانيبال ليكتر (@Deadliveperson) March 1, 2020

Translation: "If that's true, why would they start it in China and not in Saudi or UAE? Isn't that even closer?"

سيدة نورة لديك مئات الآلاف من المتابعين بعضهم قد يكون من الأجانب. أعتقد من الحكمة مسح هذه التغريدة حتى لا تحتسب علينا جميعا كسقطة علمية خصوصا أن العالم كله يتابع الوضع الصحي وقد لا يفهم ما يحدث عندنا سياسيا. تقبلي تحياتي 💐 — هبة شوكري Hiba Shookari (@hibashookari) March 1, 2020

Translation: "Ms. Nora, you have thousands of followers some of whom might be foreigners. I think it's wise to remove this tweet so it's not attributed to us as a scientific fail, especially that the whole world is following up with this health concern and may not be aware of our politics. Regards."

Shortly after being attacked by commentators on Twitter, Almoteari responded saying that her post was a sarcastic one and wasn't meant to state actual facts, saying that she was inspired by the coronavirus impact on the economy and the "Qatari conspiracies" against the GCC countries.

هي نوع من استكمال طريقتي في الكتابة الساخرة المعروفة باسم ميثولوجيا سياسية، والتي امزج من خلالها الأدب مع الواقع السياسي، فحاولت الربط بين نتائج تأثير فيروس كورونا على مشاريع منطقة الخليج وبين المؤامرات القطرية الخبيثة للنخر في دول الخليج، مثل محاولة قطر اغتيال الملك عبدالله مثلا — نورا المطيري (@Noura_Almoteari) March 2, 2020

Translation: "This is part of my sarcastic writings known as political mythology, through which I mix literature with political reality. I tried to link the coronavirus results on the different projects in the GCC and the Qatari conspiracies to take these countries down, such as the Qatari attempt to assassinate King Abdullah."

A diplomatic crisis that started in June 2017 between Qatar on one hand and Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain on the other hand, resulting in a continuous exchange of media attacks.

Earlier last week, the Qatari Foreign Minister confirmed that talks aiming to end the Gulf dispute have stopped with no progress.