“You’re Beautiful, Queen of Beauty and Grace”, an Uber Driver Inappropriately Flirts With a Female Passenger in Saudi Arabia.

A video of an Uber driver inappropriately flirting with a female passenger in Saudi Arabia went viral. Local Twitter users, expressed that both parties should share the blame as it seemed in the video that the girl passenger has welcomed the driver’s comments with friendly “Thank you” responses.

#فيديو 🔴

.



.

مقطع متداول لسائق يعمل في #أوبر يتغزل بإحدى الفتيات بعبارات "أنتي #اجمل_بارتي أنتي #سيده_الحسن"، الأمر الذي استنكره المغردون سواءً من السائق وغزله الغير لائق ومن الفتاة التي سمحت له بذلك.

.



. pic.twitter.com/eLBCYmF8Cg — أخبار السعودية - هام (@Newss_24) March 4, 2020

Translation: "A video that went viral, of an Uber driver flirting with a female passenger by referring to her as "star of the party" and "queen of grace", Twitter users condemned both the driver's flirty attitude and the girl's welcoming behavior"

However, the question remains, would it be actually safe for a girl to stand-up for herself against a stranger in a conservative Saudi Arabian culture while alone in his car?

Other Saudi based users think that the girl passenger should take full blame as she seemed wearing “an indecent outfit and wasn't properly covered”, add to that, they think that her way of sitting and her tone of voice “contributed to prompting the flirtatious attitude from the driver side.”

اولا شوفو كيف جالسه وكيف رافعه عباتها وكيف تتميع بصوتها

وصدقوني لو انها محتشمه وفي حالها ما قدر نطق عليها كلمه — ابراهيم النجعي (عاشق العالمي) (@Ibrahim_alnjey) March 4, 2020

Translation: "First of all, notice the way she is sitting with her long dress lifted, and the provocative tone of voice she is using. If that wasn't the case, he wouldn't have flirted at all"

Even worse, other users thought that the driver wouldn’t have flirted at all if he “had a clear view of the tattered leggings she's wearing”.

السواق لو شايف بنطلونها المنتف اتوقع ماقال ذا الكلام 😂 — سمراء (@rahoomee121) March 4, 2020

Translation: "if the driver had a clear view on that leggings he wouldn't have said anything"

It seems that on a local and cultural level, Saudis aren’t on the same page with what MBS’s Government is trying to publicize to the world; that Saudi is a country of unbiased and an unprejudiced environment.