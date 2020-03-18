Photos of The Gruesome Killing of a Young Yemeni Girl Helped Expose The Culprits

Photos of a gruesome murder, that took place in Yemen, played a crucial rule in exposing the culprits; the father, and three brothers. The crime that led to 16-year-old Isbah's death sparked a lot of anger across social media networks, especially as more details were revealed.

Her 3 brothers tortured Isbah at the instigation of their father#JusticeForIsbah@monaeltahawy pic.twitter.com/zuLdTeYkv2 — DrFeminist🤓♀️ (@Drfeminist_) March 18, 2020

Local activists in Sa'fan District near the Yemeni capital reported that some women, who were present during Isbah's funeral, noticed bruises on different parts of her body and reported it to authorities.

The forensic report revealed that the young victim had been tortured, forced to ingest poison before she was lynched. This evidence was later supported by several photos found on her brothers' phones, as the family men were apparently exchanging photos of the different stages of their crime, not realizing they'll be suspected of committing the murder.

مع الاسف ليست الجريمه الاولى ولأن تكون الاخيره وفي مثل(إصباح)كثير من نساء وطني كل يوم يتعذبوا وينقتلوا وينحبسوا في ظل وطن ودوله وقوانين ورجال دين وعادت قبليه كلها تجمعت ضد المراه وضد الانسانيه — لميس (@6zJwzfpg1a7Z07P) March 17, 2020

Translation: "Unfortunately, this is not the first crime of its kind, neither will it be the last one. There are many women like Isbah in my country. They face torture on a daily basis, home-jail, and murder in a state where laws, men of religion, and tribal traditions have all agreed to oppress women and go against humanity."

Online comments added that Isbah was apparently killed on the basis of "offending the family's honor", a common pretext used in some Middle Eastern countries to say that she might have had a sexual relationship outside of marriage. Yet, forensics found her to be a virgin.

البشر يستاهلون اشياء اسوء من كورونا — .. (@tmlng15) March 17, 2020

Translation: "Humans deserve what's even worse than the Coronavirus"

Details of Isbah's heartbreaking ending shocked social media users and urged them to call on the government to abolish "guardianship laws" that grant male family members the right to control females' lives, saying that it's encouraging men, such as Isbah's father and brothers, to commit such horrific crimes.

The justice system has failed another woman, before the case closes, we are sure they will walk free like every criminal who has killed his sister/wife/mother/daughter in the name of an imaginary patriarchal social construct called "Honor". #JusticeForIsbah pic.twitter.com/GrBQqNAtT3 — DrFeminist🤓♀️ (@Drfeminist_) March 18, 2020

احسن ماسويتو سميتوها جرائم اللاشرف عشان مايعززون لانفسهم ويبررون انها جريمة يدافع فيها عن شرفه — shouq (@shuq_0) March 17, 2020

Translation: "These are rather non-honor crimes. They can't use "honor" to justify their crimes"