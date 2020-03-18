  1. Home
  3. Photos of The Gruesome Killing of a Young Yemeni Girl Helped Expose The Culprits

Riham Darwish

Published March 18th, 2020 - 07:32 GMT
Details of Isbah's heartbreaking ending socked social media users and urged them to call on the government to abolish "guardianship laws".(Twitter)

Photos of a gruesome murder, that took place in Yemen, played a crucial rule in exposing the culprits; the father, and three brothers. The crime that led to 16-year-old Isbah's death sparked a lot of anger across social media networks, especially as more details were revealed.

Local activists in Sa'fan District near the Yemeni capital reported that some women, who were present during Isbah's funeral, noticed bruises on different parts of her body and reported it to authorities. 

The forensic report revealed that the young victim had been tortured, forced to ingest poison before she was lynched. This evidence was later supported by several photos found on her brothers' phones, as the family men were apparently exchanging photos of the different stages of their crime, not realizing they'll be suspected of committing the murder.

Translation: "Unfortunately, this is not the first crime of its kind, neither will it be the last one. There are many women like Isbah in my country. They face torture on a daily basis, home-jail, and murder in a state where laws, men of religion, and tribal traditions have all agreed to oppress women and go against humanity."

Online comments added that Isbah was apparently killed on the basis of "offending the family's honor", a common pretext used in some Middle Eastern countries to say that she might have had a sexual relationship outside of marriage. Yet, forensics found her to be a virgin.

Translation: "Humans deserve what's even worse than the Coronavirus"

Details of Isbah's heartbreaking ending shocked social media users and urged them to call on the government to abolish "guardianship laws" that grant male family members the right to control females' lives, saying that it's encouraging men, such as Isbah's father and brothers, to commit such horrific crimes.

Translation: "These are rather non-honor crimes. They can't use "honor" to justify their crimes"


