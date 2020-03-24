Former Lebanese Minister Survived an Assassination Attempt but Contracted COVID-19

Former Lebanese Minister of Administrative Reform, May Chidiac, announced this morning that she has contracted the novel coronavirus during a trip she made recently to France.

On Monday, I was informed that I tested Positive for Covid-19 and that I should come to the hospital to be treated. Thankfully, my health situation is not dire and I will soon join those who have fully recovered. — May Chidiac مي شدياق (@may_chidiac) March 24, 2020

Chidiac, a prominent journalist and media figure who survived an assassination attempt that targeted her in 2005 by a car bomb, assured her followers on Twitter that she's in a stable condition and was only diagnosed after suffering some mild symptoms. After that she received positive COVID-19 test results.

Translation: "Chidiac: My name will soon be on the recovered list."

The former minister's announcement prompted many reactions across Twitter, mostly from people wishing her a speedy recovery.

May God bless and protect you. The world needs more love and compassion and we would find ourselves in a much better place. — Nadine Welson Njeim (@nadinewnjeim) March 23, 2020

Many social media users also remembered the assassination attempt, Mai survived 15 years ago, and voiced out their hope that she survives this disease just as well.

يلي انتصر عإنفجار ما بيوقف بوجه فيروس

صلاتنا معك🙏

عسلامة دكتورة♥️ — Martha (@Martha_wia) March 23, 2020

Translation: "You've won your battle against an explosion, you'll easily do it again against a virus. We pray for you."

Lebanon is known to have an everlasting public-political debate between pro and anti-Iran citizens. Those anti-Iran are linking most confirmed cases to Shiite religious tourists visiting Iran, an epicenter for the virus. At the same time, pro-Iran social media commentators pointed out "an irony" in the fact that Chidiac contracted the deadly virus while in France, a western country, highlighting her political ideology and describing it as "pro-Western, anti-Iranian".

الوزيرة السابقة #مي_شدياق اعلنت اصابتها ب #فيروس_كورونا بعد عودتها من #فرنسا الاسبوع الماضي.. مش ايران السبب.. الام الحنون فرنسا.. الله يشفيها — fadi jouni (@fady_jouni) March 23, 2020

Translation: "Former Minister Mai Chidiac announced that she has the coronavirus after coming back from France last week. Iran doesn't seem to be the reason, but the loving mother France. I wish her a speedy recovery."

Chidiac's 2005 assassination attempt was linked to a TV show she hosted at the time, in which she continuously criticized the Iranian-backed Syrian intervention in Lebanese affairs, most notably, the Syrian military presence in the country until 2005.