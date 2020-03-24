Livemusicjo Makes Use of Musicians’ Home Stays via Live Performances on Instagram

LiveMusicJo is an initiative that was created to survive COVID-19 in Jordan and the world by four ladies. Lama Hazboun, Mais Sahli, Hana Malhas and Mirna N. K. are for leading music and entertainment business founders in Jordan.

The initiative uses the musicians’ stay at home during the virus lockdowns to perform live on Instagram for 30 minutes to an hour reaching and interacting with fans and music lovers wherever they are. This gives the audience, who can interact by writing comments and cheers, the feeling that they are in an actual gig and meeting up with their friends although it's virtual.

The live shows that began on Friday, March 20th, three days after announcing a nationwide curfew in Jordan, started with an opera performance from a Jordanian tenor in Amman followed by a classic Arabic music performance on oud from another leading Jordanian musician in Saudi, followed by a Jordanian-Iraqi violinist performance from the US the next day and were all great success. Then the genres varied even more with wider and growing participation from artists all over.

Translation: "A platform that enables Jordanian musicians' to play online through Instagram"

Other Arab musicians have also been performing from home like Adonis and Mike Massy in Lebanon who went as far as announcing an actual pajama performance.

#حفلة_بالبيجاما الليلة الساعة ٧ المسا بتوقيت بيروت مباشرة من الأردن مع شب موهوب وكتير cool, وأغانيه عصرية وحلوة كتير والأهم، انو معروف كتير بكلساتو الملوّنين. أولكن شو لون بيجامتو؟

لاقونا أنا @AtefMalhas تنغني وندردش سوا! كونوا عالموعد!#PyjamaDuets#كورونا#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Xpa5KqSIWT — MIKE MASSY (@mike_massy) March 22, 2020

Translation: Pajama party tonight at 7 Beruit time joined by a talented artist from Jordan, known for his modern music and cool socks. What do you think will his pajama's color be?"

In Egypt, Arabic Rock band Massar Igbari also performed live on Youtube celebrating mother’s day and wishing all fans safety.

Other international singers interacted with their fans as well sitting at the piano or holding their guitar from the comfort of their homes like Chris Martin of Coldplay using the hashtag #togetherathome.

Other live virtual concerts by John Legend and artists in all genres, taking place this month, are also announced.

The number of participants of MusicLiveJo is growing so much enabling the platform to have three to five virtual performances daily for as long as people are curfewed, encouraging them to stay at home and attend to their safety.