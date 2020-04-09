  1. Home
Has COVID19 Infected 150 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Including This Senior Prince?

Riham Darwish

Published April 9th, 2020 - 06:30 GMT
The NYT report prompted many angry responses from the Saudi public online. (Shutterstock)

After weeks of speculations from some local Saudis, the New York Times reported that two doctors, with ties to the elite hospital, where members of the Saudi Royal Family receive treatment, confirmed news that Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, senior prince, and governor of Riyadh has contracted the coronavirus.

According to the NYT, doctors at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital have been preparing to receive up to 500 members of Al Saud as the number of princes and princesses infected with COVID-19 is expected to rise. 

"As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus, including members of its lesser branches, according to a person close to the family.", the newspaper reported.

The American newspaper noted that the huge number of Al Saud family members, and the fact that most of them are traveling around the world all year-long, explains the high number of infections among them.

Translation: "Prince Faisal bin Bandar of Riyadh and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed in self-isolation"

Social media users have for weeks been speculating about whether or not the governor of Riyadh and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The NYT report prompted many angry responses online from the Saudi public, with many of them accusing Qatar's intelligence of promoting such news "to spread fear in KSA".

Translation: "NYT should take care of what's happening in NY"

Some Twitter accounts shared a photo of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud saying that he is well and safely quarantined at his house, denying the news of him being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. 

Translation: "This picture was taken this evening. Here's the governor of Riyadh HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar all well in his house with his kids and grandkids, and he's under quarantine as advised by the Health Ministry, similar to all Saudi citizens."


