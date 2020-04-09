Has COVID19 Infected 150 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Including This Senior Prince?

After weeks of speculations from some local Saudis, the New York Times reported that two doctors, with ties to the elite hospital, where members of the Saudi Royal Family receive treatment, confirmed news that Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, senior prince, and governor of Riyadh has contracted the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has invaded the inner sanctum of Saudi Arabia's royal family. An internal memo obtained by The New York Times called for urgent preparation of 500 beds at an elite Saudi hospital that treats members of the extended clan. https://t.co/LdcVMgiAHs — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 8, 2020

According to the NYT, doctors at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital have been preparing to receive up to 500 members of Al Saud as the number of princes and princesses infected with COVID-19 is expected to rise.

"As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus, including members of its lesser branches, according to a person close to the family.", the newspaper reported.

The American newspaper noted that the huge number of Al Saud family members, and the fact that most of them are traveling around the world all year-long, explains the high number of infections among them.

Translation: "Prince Faisal bin Bandar of Riyadh and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed in self-isolation"

Social media users have for weeks been speculating about whether or not the governor of Riyadh and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The NYT report prompted many angry responses online from the Saudi public, with many of them accusing Qatar's intelligence of promoting such news "to spread fear in KSA".

It must be renamed NewQater or NewDaoha — Medici (@WHOqatar) April 9, 2020

خل نيويورك تايمز تهتم في نيويورك 😂😂😂 — Hasan (@HasanM87) April 8, 2020

Translation: "NYT should take care of what's happening in NY"

Some Twitter accounts shared a photo of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud saying that he is well and safely quarantined at his house, denying the news of him being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

أُلتقطت هذه الصُّورة مساء اليوم لـ #أمير_الرياض صاحب السمو الملكي فيصل بن بندر وهو بأتم الحال في منزله وبين أبناءه وأحفاده، ملتزمًا بتعليمات وزارة الصحّة أيّدها الله كأي مواطن سعودي آخر. نسأل الله لها الرعاية الدّائمة ودوام الصحة. pic.twitter.com/wO9wWkwLjW — Saleh Alabdulaziz (@saloh777) April 9, 2020

Translation: "This picture was taken this evening. Here's the governor of Riyadh HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar all well in his house with his kids and grandkids, and he's under quarantine as advised by the Health Ministry, similar to all Saudi citizens."