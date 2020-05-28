  1. Home
  3. Sony's 'the Last of Us 2' Banned in KSA and UAE Due to 'Gay Content'

Published May 28th, 2020 - 06:37 GMT
Sony's 'the Last of Us 2' Banned in Ksa and Uae Due to 'Gay Content'
Gay relationships are still a major taboo in Middle Eastern countries, especially in the GCC. (Twitter: @whrumor)

Video game enthusiasts in several Middle Eastern countries were shocked to find out that the second release of their favorite game, The Last of US, wasn't listed in their countries.

Translation: "Reports indicate that The Last of US 2 has been banned in Saudi Arabia."

Similarly, gamers in the UAE reported not being able to find the game even when they searched for it in the game store.

Twitter users noted that the sexual content of Sony's game, according to the ESRB rating, could be the main reason the game hasn't been approved in the two Gulf countries that are known for having very conservative traditions.

Additionally, users who searched for information about the game trying to figure out the reason why it may have been banned in their countries, learned that the game includes a same-sex relationship between two women, which could explain the ban.

Translation: "The Last of Us 2 has been officially banned in the Middle East over its gay content."

Gay relationships are still a major taboo in Middle Eastern countries, especially in the GCC. Most Arab countries still have laws that criminalize same-sex relationships.

Translation: "an Emirati user of PS4 wrote on Reddit that he couldn't find The Last of Us 2 on the Emirati PlayStation store. He said he contacted the store and they responded that the game is not available locally due to being banned by officials. The company can't do anything about it."

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

