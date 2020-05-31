Latest Conspiracy Theory? Is Antifa Distributing Money to Incite Us Riots?

As protests erupt in major US cities following the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the internet is increasingly filled with accusations exchanged between those who are against the protests and those who support them.

This looks like antifa black bloc. Antifa accounts on social media are already crowdfunding bail money for any comrades that may get arrested. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YlFzz3Xzbd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

If not in the streets watching or taking part in the 'Black Lives Matter' protests following George Floyd's death, American social media users have taken to Twitter and other networks; to explain their stances and voice out their support to either the police or the protesters.

In many US cities, peaceful marches turned violent as angry protesters set several buildings on fire, looted and destroyed shops and cars.

Anti-protests social media users circulated a short video clip from Columbus, Ohio showing a white man handing out money to two black young men. The white man can be heard talking about 'tickets' which according to some Twitter users "is code for a fishy business," suggesting that he was providing them with instructions to loot and destroy properties.

You all don't see it but heres part of the antifa scum handing money to black kids to cause trouble. This is in my state capital of Columbus Ohio. How will be hurt because of these people pic.twitter.com/pQ8VJAafzb — draco1124 (@demonhunter023) May 31, 2020

Although the video doesn't mention or show any Antifa symbols, the left-wing "anti-fascist political activist" movement is linked to this incident, according to commentators, who referred to online Antifa calls to donate money to bail out protesters, who have been arrested by the police in different cities.

This is my city.



I know these people. Not personally, but this community.



I guarantee "tickets" is code for something. — Thatgirl (@SherriJo8) May 31, 2020

Some social media accounts also argued that protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the latest black victim of what has been termed as 'police brutality' was killed, were not natives to the city, but that "they were flown in by Antifa to lead riots."

These claims were supported by several US politicians including the Attorney General William Barr and Minnesota Governor Walz who stressed in a press conference that "80% of the people rioting are not natives of the state."

More paid thugs on the way! When will Antifa be called a terrorist group? Who is paying for their flights and hotels and food and salary? Follow the money FBI? They are the ones you should be surveilling! — Blanca (@blfogleman) May 29, 2020

Last week, protests started after a viral video depicting 46-year-old George Floyd gasping his last breath as a white police officer chocked him by kneeling on his neck despite Floyd's pleas to breathe. Floyd, who didn't appear to threaten the officers' lives was reportedly unarmed.

Floyd's last words "I can't breathe" became a widely used chant among protesters across the US.

According to statista.com, the US police have killed more than 30 black people during the last five months of 2020.