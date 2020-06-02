  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published June 2nd, 2020 - 07:01 GMT
Did the Simpsons Do It Again Predicting George Floyd's Death and the BLM Protests?
Recently, most world major events have been linked to possible predictions from the Simpsons. (Twitter: @vipcartoonizer)

As with every major world event recently, photos of George Floyd's killing that appear to be from the well-known American animated sitcom The Simpsons, have gone viral; suggesting that the show has predicted the event many years ago.

Twitter users shared the photos wondering how the show was able to predict the event that took place in the city of Minneapolis last week, when a police officer knelt on a middle-aged black man's neck costing him his life. Thus prompting Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and several countries around the world.

Yet, the photos that seem to accurately depict Floyd's death were actually created by an Italian vip-cartoonizer named Yuri Pomo following the well-known incident.

For the past year, Pomo has been famous for turning many celebrities into Simpson's characters after it started as a joke, according to a link he's added to his Instagram bio.

Pomo created two different cartoons; one showing moments leading to Floyd's death and another one in his memory, showing protesters demanding justice for him.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

