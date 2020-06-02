Did the Simpsons Do It Again; Predicting George Floyd's Death and the BLM Protests?

As with every major world event recently, photos of George Floyd's killing that appear to be from the well-known American animated sitcom The Simpsons, have gone viral; suggesting that the show has predicted the event many years ago.

Ok... I literally looked this up. How the hell did they do all this? pic.twitter.com/0rqWrUcXb1 — R Boddy aka American Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RhiannonBoddy) June 1, 2020

Twitter users shared the photos wondering how the show was able to predict the event that took place in the city of Minneapolis last week, when a police officer knelt on a middle-aged black man's neck costing him his life. Thus prompting Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and several countries around the world.

They predicted George Floyd’s death on the Simpsons...coincidence? pic.twitter.com/oOx4W9HhlJ — Heba A. 🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@heebz101) June 1, 2020

Yet, the photos that seem to accurately depict Floyd's death were actually created by an Italian vip-cartoonizer named Yuri Pomo following the well-known incident.

For the past year, Pomo has been famous for turning many celebrities into Simpson's characters after it started as a joke, according to a link he's added to his Instagram bio.

How would you feel, if while sat on your couch with your son or daughter, this suddenly happend while watching the Simpsons? As cruel as it has been. How would you feel?! #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #BlackLiveMatters #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #GeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/fU6QU09hAS — yuri pomo (@vipcartoonizer) June 1, 2020

Pomo created two different cartoons; one showing moments leading to Floyd's death and another one in his memory, showing protesters demanding justice for him.