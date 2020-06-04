The Internet Wishes the Cheesecake Factory Looter 'a Wonderful Day'

As protests over police violence against African Americans continue in the United States, several protests were interrupted by looting and violent clashes earlier this week.

"You can see someone walking away with a cheesecake there, after the Cheesecake Factory was looted. Unclear where they may have gotten that cheesecake."



I honestly can't stop laughing. Girl is just walked down the street with an entire cheesecake. Respect pic.twitter.com/zRdKOtag1R — Greg 🌳👽🌳 Esq (@GSarafan) June 3, 2020

Footage of people crashing into shops and malls and sacking whatever products they could have filled the internet ever since, but only one looter won hearts online; a Seattle, WA young lady wearing a black mask and holding a whole cheesecake.

My hero! Do you know how expensive a full cheesecake is at The Cheesecake Factory!!! pic.twitter.com/2T0XKAnELT — SamInspired (@SamInspired) June 1, 2020

The young woman, whose name remained anonymous, apparently took the chance and decided that the only thing worth the risk is getting a tasty Cheesecake factory whole cake with either strawberries or cherries, one that could otherwise cost at least $40.

Social media users saluted the looter for her sweet tooth and wished she enjoys her cheesecake.