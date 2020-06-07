Arab Spring Nostalgia: Watching US Protests, Arab Memes Remember Officials' Statements on 2011 Protests

Watching videos and photos of Americans protesting across the States demanding justice for George Floyd and other black Americans who were killed by the police over the years, Arab commentators remembered the 2011 Arab Spring protests and some used humor to show similarities between the two.

طبعا ايام الربيع العربي قالوا دي اجندة خارجية ودلوقت ترامب قال اللي بيحصل برضه اجندة . مين اللي بيبيع الاجندات دي وهل فيه منها نسخ علي امازون مثلا ولا كيندل وبكام ؟ — Ibrahim Abdel Meguid (@ibmeguid) June 1, 2020

Translation: "Of course during the Arab Spring, they (officials) said it was all foreign agenda, now Trump is saying the same thing. Who is selling those agendas? Can we find them on Amazon or maybe Kindle? How much do they cost?"

Statements made by the US President Donald J. Trump, following mass protests taking place in several US cities against police practices that often target African Americans, drew Arab Twitter users' attention. They resembled statements made by Arab dictators in the aftermath of Arab Spring protests 9 years ago, that demanded the presidents' removal, in Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and other countries.

One tweet mentioned the former Tunisian President's last speech's words when he tried to calm Tunisians saying "Now I understand you," even though he had ruled the country for 21 years. It also mentions the slogan chanted by Asad's supporters in Syria; "Either him or we'll burn the country."

#أميركا_تنتفض

هل يخرج ترامب مخاطبا الشعب الأمريكي

Now I understand you

الكلمة الشهيرة التي ترددت من الرؤساء في الربيع العربي

والتي كانت نقطة تحول في المنطقة والعالم



ام ستكون كلمة دونالد او نحرق البلد هي السائدة pic.twitter.com/O4wYnLQfWh — Mohammed Jerry (@JG_911) June 2, 2020

Translation: "America is revolting. Will Trump address the people with a speech saying the famous "Now I understand you" repeated by leaders overthrown by the Arab Spring, the words that transferred the region and the whole world? Or maybe he'll go for "Either Donald or we'll burn the country?"

Some tweets mocked celebrities' comments on protests in the spring of 2011 when they expressed their support to the former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and the Syrian President Bashar Alasad and their armed forces, by twisting their literal words to make it sound as though they support the government.

لمتابعى الربيع الامريكى الفقرة دى حتتغير عن الربيع العربى كل اللى تحت مع الشعب و ميهمهش ترامب و لا اللى خلفوه 😊 pic.twitter.com/NH2cPKY4rX — 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒉 (@mo_salah78) June 3, 2020

Translation: "For those following the news of the American Spring, this segment, those below are all with the people and don't care for Trump at all: I'm with you, President - We all support the President - The army is a red line - Oh Trump our hero, please rescue us - the US is mentioned in the bible you mother*****"

Additionally, photos of Donald Trump holding the bible outside of St. John's Church in Washington, DC triggered several comments comparing his attitude to that of the Muslim Brotherhood leaders during their one-year-rule of Egypt between 2012-2013.

Translation: "The Christian brotherhood in the making..."

One post sarcastically used a 2016 comment made by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, when he tried to stir sympathy amid criticism claiming that "the only thing he had in his fridge for 10 years was water."