'Let Them Die' Egyptian Talk Show Host Under Fire for Calls to Ignore Muslim Brotherhood COVID-19 Patients

A popular Egyptian talk show host has been under fire for an episode in which he called on authorities to "abstain from treating COVID-19 patients who are either members of the Muslim Brotherhood or support its political agenda."

"الإخوان لا يجب ان نعالجهم من كورونا لا هم ولا عائلاتهم هؤلاء ليسوا بشرا بل كلاب وحيوانات .. ان لم ينجز السيسي شيئا فيكفيه انه دفن الاخوان".. شاهد: الفاشية في ابشع صورها في اعلام الانقلاب pic.twitter.com/46VNgMAHzi — مجلة ميم (@MeemMagazine) June 8, 2020

Ahmed Mousa host of daily show Ala Mas'olity (it's my responsibility ) took a few minutes to wish that Egyptian health officials disregard any patients of the novel Coronavirus if they are affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, saying that "they and their families don't deserve to be alive."

Angrily, Mousa hoped that hospitals don't offer treatment to anyone who sympathizes with the brotherhood, calling them "traitors and dogs who don't deserve to live in Egypt."

Mousa went on to say that "if President El-Sisi hasn't achieved anything except burying the Muslim brotherhood, then he's achieved more than enough.

هههه اللي يسمعه يقول انه في علاج اصلا انتو ناوين تقضون على شعبكم بحجة كورونا😜 — Mashaelalsharekh (@Mashaelalsharek) June 7, 2020

Translation: "he's talking as if there is an actual treatment for it. You just want to get rid of the people under the pretext of Coronavirus."

Egypt has been amongst the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the MENA region, with more than 35k confirmed cases and more than 1300 victims, according to official records.

The Covid-19 simulator shows #Egypt is on the rise for cases and deaths. To all my fellow Egyptians; please stay safe and observe physical distancing. I don't believe in "Social" distancing as we need to be socially integrated more.#coronavirus #COVID19_Egypt #كورونا_مصر pic.twitter.com/5KawrWH7Ci — Hassan Emam (@hassanemam) June 9, 2020

Mousa has been known for his extreme criticism towards the Muslim Brotherhood and other non-Islamist politicians, who oppose the current president of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The MB's popularity grew in several Middle Eastern countries following the success of Arab Spring revolutions in Tunisia and Egypt, due to its association with populist political Islam.

In 2013, the political party has been suspended after the overthrowing of MB president Mohammad Mursi, who was elected in 2012, and listing the party as a terrorist organization in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and other countries in the region.