Why Was the Saudi Crown Prince Denied a Us Visa in 2007?

Months after the release of the controversial book claiming to present never heard of insights into the life of Saudi Crown Prince, some Saudi social media accounts have been trying to summarize the most extraordinary and interesting stories about the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

It's publication day!



'MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman' is on shelves and available for order.



The hardbacks look great.



Order here: https://t.co/q2s1Veowqt pic.twitter.com/LUUJL6tcjf — Ben 😷 Hubbard (@NYTBen) March 10, 2020

The book published last March is entitled MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman, and it's written by the Beirut bureau chief for The New York Times Ben Hubbard, who spent six years perusing personal anecdotes of the 35 years of the Saudi heir's life.

In his book, Hubbard sheds light on the different aspects of the young prince's life, including his personality, education, and family relations, attempting to provide a better insight into the life of the person, who's been actually running the Middle East's richest country.

Saudi social media has lately highlighted a 2007 story, in which MBS and several family members were applying for a US visa so King Salman's first wife could receive medical treatment by her American doctor.

According to Hubbard, 22-year-old MBS was denied the US visa ,which was granted to other family members "who put up with the stringent application process," after he "refused to go to the US Embassy to be fingerprinted like some sort of criminal."

١٥- المملكة :

• احساس #مبس بالنقص و عدم التساوي في القدر و السلطة مع اقاربه ، اصابه بمرض حب التملك والظهور وهذا اتضح كثيرا بعد وصوله لمركز ولي العهد.

• عقدت نقصه كانت من الرجال والنساء ، في الرجال عبدالعزيز بن فهد ، ومن النساء مها السديري #مبس_في_سطور #السعودية_العظمى — سقراط وبس (@bysf2011) June 10, 2020

Translation: "MBS's inferiority complex, in terms of prestige and power compared to his relatives, made him more possessive and more inclined to show off, which was even clearer after he's made it to heir status. He felt inferior to men and women, among the men he felt it most because of Abdul Aziz Bin Fahd, and among the women because of Maha al-Sudairi."

The book also details MBS's different educational levels, concluding that "he clearly had more interest in playing than studying." Interviewing his former private language tutor, an Algerian-British one who described MBS's personality as "imposing," Hubbard reports that even though MBS's mother's made efforts to teach him and his younger siblings English and French, the prince still found it difficult to speak either of the languages.