  3. 'You Can Rape Them, I'm Telling You': Jordan Arrests Tiktok User After Popular Outcry

Riham Darwish

Published June 11th, 2020 - 09:06 GMT
Having 15k followers on TikTok, Marwan's video soon went viral as people shared it condemning its content. (Twitter: alurdunyya)

Using the hashtag #اعتقال_المحرض_مروان, Jordanian social media users called on authorities to take action against a TikTok user with more than 15k followers, after he attacked women in a video he posted, resulting in his arrest eventually.

Translation: "His videos are nothing but encouraging young men to rape, marginalize, and look down at women. I'm pretty sure that his 15k followers are all teenagers who think like him and don't know any better. They need to be educated. People like him pose a threat to the community, his account should be suspended for its disgraceful content. It's so scary it feels like we live in the jungle."

The user, who used the increasingly popular video sharing application, had appeared in a video calling on men "to rape women who don't wear full pants."

In the seconds-long video he deleted later, Marwan can be heard addressing Jordanian men, telling them that "if women wearing shorts becomes the new normal, then rape will too" before he adds "I'm telling you; you can do it and there shouldn't be anything to worry about."

Having 15k followers on TikTok, Marwan's video soon went viral as people shared it condemning its content and calling on authorities to arrest him and hold him accountable before his calls result in actual attacks on women in the country.

Translation: "This animal is more dangerous than drugs to today's generations. He's encouraging rape and associating women's dress with being an invitation to rape. Social media, unfortunately, has some really freakish people."

Translation: "I just learned through the director of the cyber-crime unit that he's been arrested. Thanks to them and everyone who's reported him. It's our collective responsibility." Salma Al-Nims- Secretary General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women.


