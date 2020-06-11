'You Can Rape Them, I'm Telling You': Jordan Arrests Tiktok User After Popular Outcry

Using the hashtag #اعتقال_المحرض_مروان, Jordanian social media users called on authorities to take action against a TikTok user with more than 15k followers, after he attacked women in a video he posted, resulting in his arrest eventually.

فيديوهاته عبارة عن تحريض الشباب عالاغتصاب وتهميش المرأة والتحقير منها وأنا متأكدة ال ١٥ ألف متابع هدول شباب نفس تفكيره ومراهقين ما بعرفو اشي بالدنيا، بدهم توعية وتثقيف. الي زيه خطر عالمجتمع ولازم يتسكر حسابه لأنه المحتوى مخزي ومخيف جدًا وكإننا عايشين بغابة

#اعتقال_المحرض_مروان pic.twitter.com/fQ9d1Nj399 — ‏Ha͛neen Alaaraj (@AlaarajHaneen) June 10, 2020

Translation: "His videos are nothing but encouraging young men to rape, marginalize, and look down at women. I'm pretty sure that his 15k followers are all teenagers who think like him and don't know any better. They need to be educated. People like him pose a threat to the community, his account should be suspended for its disgraceful content. It's so scary it feels like we live in the jungle."

The user, who used the increasingly popular video sharing application, had appeared in a video calling on men "to rape women who don't wear full pants."

In the seconds-long video he deleted later, Marwan can be heard addressing Jordanian men, telling them that "if women wearing shorts becomes the new normal, then rape will too" before he adds "I'm telling you; you can do it and there shouldn't be anything to worry about."

#اعتقال_المحرض_مروان

Promoting rape and violence to 15k followers should never be acceptable and deleting the videos and apologizing isn’t enough! — Yaqeen Mustafa (@YaqeenMustafa) June 10, 2020

Having 15k followers on TikTok, Marwan's video soon went viral as people shared it condemning its content and calling on authorities to arrest him and hold him accountable before his calls result in actual attacks on women in the country.

الحيوان هذا اخطر من المخدرات ع شبابنا وع جيل القادم بيحرض ع الاغتصاب وانو لبس البنت هى دعوة للاغتصاب للاسف السوشيل ميديا فيها نماذج مرعبة#اعتقال_المحرض_مروان pic.twitter.com/VjBPvOv7qI — نسرين (@nasreen485) June 10, 2020

Translation: "This animal is more dangerous than drugs to today's generations. He's encouraging rape and associating women's dress with being an invitation to rape. Social media, unfortunately, has some really freakish people."

وصلني الان من عطوفة مدير وحدة مكافحة الجرائم الالكترونية بأن تم القبض على الشخص المذكور- فعلا يعطيهم الف عافية وكل الشكر لكل من بلغ عنه. هذه مسؤوليتنا جميعا https://t.co/pKPjFESWBM — Salma Nims سلمى النمس (@Salmanims) June 10, 2020

Translation: "I just learned through the director of the cyber-crime unit that he's been arrested. Thanks to them and everyone who's reported him. It's our collective responsibility." Salma Al-Nims- Secretary General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women.