Shocking Video of Mass Assault Targeting a Woman in Algeria Stirs Social Media Uproar

Published June 14th, 2020 - 08:56 GMT
The 2-minute video shows the laughing men throwing flour and several liquids at the woman. (Twitter: @Drfeminist_)

A video posted by an Arabic speaking Twitter account outraged social media users as it showed a mass attack targeting a young woman in an Algerian city that wasn't identified. 

According to DrFeminist, several men attacked a woman as she was walking by, referring to her outfit as the main reason for the attack.

The 2-minute video shows the laughing men throwing flour and several liquids, probably cooking oil at the woman, who continued to scream throughout the video, without being able to leave the spot.

While the video triggered public condemnation, as Twitter users stressed patriarchal ideologies and practices as the main motive for the men to commit such a violent act, a few users argued that the video is more of "a joke" between neighbors.

Translation: "Patriarchy in its worst forms..."

One user went on to say that what appears to be an assault "is an Amazigh tradition in which residents are thrown by flour, days before they move out of the neighborhood."


