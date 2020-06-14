Shocking Video of Mass Assault Targeting a Woman in Algeria Stirs Social Media Uproar

A video posted by an Arabic speaking Twitter account outraged social media users as it showed a mass attack targeting a young woman in an Algerian city that wasn't identified.

TRIGGER WARNING 🚫

MEN physically assaulted her cuz they "did not like" the way she was dressed,Algeria.

الجزائر اعتداء على امرأة لأن ملبسها لم يعجبهم. اين السلطات؟ فعل مشين التعدي على انسانة و التحجج بملابسها!! لماذا لا يخاف الذكور من القانون عندما يتعلق الامر بأذية امرأة؟! pic.twitter.com/XtVmxNrhLN — DrFeminist♀️ (@Drfeminist_) June 13, 2020

According to DrFeminist, several men attacked a woman as she was walking by, referring to her outfit as the main reason for the attack.

The 2-minute video shows the laughing men throwing flour and several liquids, probably cooking oil at the woman, who continued to scream throughout the video, without being able to leave the spot.

What on earth? How is "halal" to assault another person because you don't like how they're dressed? Muslims have always lived alongside people from other religions and they sure as he'll haven't been going around attacking them. I hope these dogs get what they deserve. — Daha (@AS_daha) June 13, 2020

While the video triggered public condemnation, as Twitter users stressed patriarchal ideologies and practices as the main motive for the men to commit such a violent act, a few users argued that the video is more of "a joke" between neighbors.

الذكوريه بابشع صورة — jEjE🌸 (@jeje_alh7) June 13, 2020

Translation: "Patriarchy in its worst forms..."

One user went on to say that what appears to be an assault "is an Amazigh tradition in which residents are thrown by flour, days before they move out of the neighborhood."