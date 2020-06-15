  1. Home
Has Hezbollah Infiltrated the Lebanese Protests? Attacking the Press While Demanding Reform

Riham Darwish

Published June 15th, 2020 - 06:12 GMT
Lebanon has been in an unprecedented turmoil since protests broke out across the country last October. (Twitter: @BashirrEman)

During live coverage of renewed nation-wide protests in the country, a Lebanese reporter was attacked by a number of protests, as she highlighted one of the demands that is strongly related to Hezbollah.

Translation: "Alhurra correspondent in Lebanon gets attacked during a live broadcast and protesters stop her from finishing reporting her message."

Responding to a question on protesters' demands, Beirut-based correspondent of Alhurra TV Gina Ofeiche mentioned the acute economic crisis in the country, in addition to the demands of a new amnesty law. 

As soon as she added that some protesters demand to dissolve armed militias and to restore the state's sovereignty, Ofeiche was approached by a number of young protesters, who insisted that she only speaks of social and economic demands as they chanted in support of Hezbollah.

The reporter was then surrounded by protesters, who interrupted her live-broadcast and tried to cover the camera before the connection was lost. She, however,  continued to state that she was covering all protesters' demands.

The brief incident sparked an online conversation on whether Hezbollah fans are now infiltrating the protests they had attacked since they took off last October. Online comments also condemned attempts to silence journalists by the same people who are in the streets demanding their own freedoms.

Lebanon has been in an unprecedented turmoil since protests broke out across the country last October, with thousands of protesters demanding political and economic reforms.


