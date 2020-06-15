Has Hezbollah Infiltrated the Lebanese Protests? Attacking the Press While Demanding Reform

During live coverage of renewed nation-wide protests in the country, a Lebanese reporter was attacked by a number of protests, as she highlighted one of the demands that is strongly related to Hezbollah.

مراسلة #الحرة في #لبنان تتعرض للمضايقات خلال مداخلتها.. ومحتجون يمنعونها من إكمال رسالتها pic.twitter.com/U9Igwgt9VJ — قناة الحرة (@alhurranews) June 14, 2020

Translation: "Alhurra correspondent in Lebanon gets attacked during a live broadcast and protesters stop her from finishing reporting her message."

Responding to a question on protesters' demands, Beirut-based correspondent of Alhurra TV Gina Ofeiche mentioned the acute economic crisis in the country, in addition to the demands of a new amnesty law.

As soon as she added that some protesters demand to dissolve armed militias and to restore the state's sovereignty, Ofeiche was approached by a number of young protesters, who insisted that she only speaks of social and economic demands as they chanted in support of Hezbollah.

#Lebanon - @alhurranews reporter cornered in Martyrs' square during her coverage for today's protest.



She could not finish her live properly as a group of protestors approached her & the cameraman forcing them to leave "for not reporting accuratly". This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/czpMQsYnKA — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) June 14, 2020

The reporter was then surrounded by protesters, who interrupted her live-broadcast and tried to cover the camera before the connection was lost. She, however, continued to state that she was covering all protesters' demands.

It's striking that those who fight tooth & nail for their rights & freedoms would appoint themselves as censors over others' freedoms & rights, especially freedom of the press! Whether you like a media outlet's coverage or not should never give you license to silence them! — Hani Hassan (@hanihassan26) June 14, 2020

The brief incident sparked an online conversation on whether Hezbollah fans are now infiltrating the protests they had attacked since they took off last October. Online comments also condemned attempts to silence journalists by the same people who are in the streets demanding their own freedoms.

I saw many people on June 6 discuss Hezb arms...



Are they not part of the protest movement? Is there monopoly on the protest movement? — Waël Atallah (@wael_atallah) June 14, 2020

Lebanon has been in an unprecedented turmoil since protests broke out across the country last October, with thousands of protesters demanding political and economic reforms.