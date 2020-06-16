Saudis vs Netflix; Calls to Boycott the Streaming Service Over Show on Terrorism Featuring Saudi Student

Responding to a Netflix episode narrating the story of a Saudi student convicted with terrorism charges in the US, Saudi Twitter users launched an online campaign calling for a boycott of the streaming service, saying that the student is "innocent and is still being on trial."

USA courts is one of the most injustice courts in the world, controlled by zionist against Muslim and arab world , Khalid al dossary case is one of thousands fake cases against Muslim #Justice_for_Khaled #USA_free_Khalid_Aldowsry #المعتقل_خالد_الدوسري pic.twitter.com/NB8vExpD06 — سيبويه البارقي (@mxnbh) June 13, 2020

In the second episode of Terrorism Close Calls released in June 2018, the Docu-Series narrates events leading to the arrest of Saudi student Khalid Al Dossary in 2011.

The episode entitled; The Student Bomb Maker, has angered Saudi viewers who attacked Netflix and demanded that the service reconsiders the episode's content as Al Dossary's trial is still going on.

Several Netflix users posted screenshots to show that they're unsubscribing from the media service provider.

Accusing a man for being a terrorist just because of a gut feeling and putting him behind bars for life.... a true story but happens only in AMERICA #Justice_for_Khaled #USA_free_Khalid_Aldowsry pic.twitter.com/11YTW33gMN — ُ (@jjxii__) June 14, 2020

Khalid Al Dossary was on an academic scholarship granted by the Saudi government, studying at South Plains College, near Lubbock, Texas when he was arrested and accused of attempting to assemble an explosive device.

According to a journal confiscated at the time of his arrest, Al Dossary had "applied for the scholarship to be able to carry out attacks on US targets."

The Saudi student came under the radar in February 2011 when he made an online order of large amounts of a chemical substancem as he was searching online for video tutorials on bomb-making methods.