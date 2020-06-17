Accident or Assassination Attempt? Saudi Prince Miraculously Survives Car Fire

Hours after several members of the Saudi royal family posted photos of Mohammed bin Khaled's burned car; announcing that he's survived a horrible road accident, some Saudi Twitter users speculated that it may have been a failed assassination attempt orchestrated by royal rivals.

الحمدلله على سلامة حبيبي محمد بن خالد، ما تشوف شر و طهور إن شاء الله 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/SswKH0ZCnr — عـبـدالـعـزيـز بـن طـلال (@AAzizTalal) June 16, 2020

Translation: "Thank God Mohammad bin Khaled is safe. I wish you a speedy recovery."

Despite posts of his uncles and cousins clearly stating that he survived an unfortunate car fire, wishing him a speedy recovery, some online comments insisted on linking Mohammed bin Khaled's accident to political motives.

According to some tweets, the young prince has been critical of his cousin, the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, which might have "pushed him to get the Saudi intelligence to try and stage his murder as a car accident." They also claimed that he's been arrested several times because of his views.

However, these comments didn't provide any further proof of such claims.

انفجار منسّق من الاستخبارات #السعودية

محمد بن خالد بن طلال آل سعود في سيارة مفخخة



وخالد من معارضي #محمد_بن_سلمان، واعتقل عدة مرات وأفرج عنه وهذه رسالة اخيرة له. pic.twitter.com/ZxTwKA8dod — نورة الحربي (@n_alharbi12) June 16, 2020

Translation: "A bombing organized by Saudi intelligence. Mohammad bin Khalid bin Talal Al Saud has survived a car bombing. Khalid has opposed Mohammad bin Salman and has been arrested several times. This could be the last message sent to him."

حادث مروري فقط و الامير بصحة جيدة — محمد التميمي (@tamim5068) June 16, 2020

Translation: "It's nothing but a car accident and he's safe and sound."

مش حيخلي حد ينافسه — Khadija mohammed (@khad217) June 16, 2020

Translation: "he [MBS] won't have any competitors"

Mohammed bin Khaled's brother Al-Walid has also survived a fatal accident 14 years ago but has since been in a coma, which is the reason he's been nicknamed "the sleeping prince."