Once a Sexual Predator Always a Sexual Predator; Egyptian Footballer Under Fire, Again, for Stalking a Sports Journalist

Published June 18th, 2020 - 06:22 GMT
Last June, Mo Salah tweeted in condemnation of Warda's behavior but urged the public to "forgive him and to give him another chance". (Twitter: @hannaygamal)

Years after stirring multiple controversies, Egyptian footballer Amr Warda has come under fire for yet another sexual assault, exposed this time by a Greek sports journalist.

Playing for the Greek Athlitiki Enosi Larissa club, the 26-years-old footballer has reportedly seen Demi Stamatelia in a well-known Kolonaki store before he started texting her on Instagram, OnSports reports.

Screenshots that were widely shared across Twitter, the Greek journalist rejected Warda's invitation to spend time with him in Thessaloniki. However, the footballer insisted that she sends him her ID information so he makes the reservations before he protested her rejection and demanded that she "treats him just as nice as he treats her."

Last month, Larissa FC had announced "parting ways" with their on-loan Egyptian winger "for disciplinary reasons."

Over the last few years, Warda's similar behaviors have repeatedly ignited angry reactions in Europe and Egypt. In 2017, Warda was terminated by the Portuguese football club CD Feriense after two teammates accused him of sexually harassing their wives.

In a 2019 incident, Warda's obscene messages to an Egyptian model pushed the national team to temporarily ban him from playing during the African Cup.

Social media commentators demanded that the player be suspended from the national football team "as he should no longer represent Egypt."They also blamed celebrities who had defended him last year amid a similar scandal during the African Cup of Nations, including his teammate and international football star Mo Salah.

In 2013, Warda also angered officials at the Egyptian National team after he broke into a hotel room in Tunisia, attacking a French woman.

Last June, Mo Salah tweeted in condemnation of Warda's behavior but urged the public to "forgive him and to give him another chance." Twitter users argued that not holding Warda accountable before is the reason he is still attacking women.

 


