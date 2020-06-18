Once a Sexual Predator Always a Sexual Predator; Egyptian Footballer Under Fire, Again, for Stalking a Sports Journalist

Years after stirring multiple controversies, Egyptian footballer Amr Warda has come under fire for yet another sexual assault, exposed this time by a Greek sports journalist.

😊هل تذكرون اللاعب المصري عمرو وردة الذي فضح كمتحرش جنسي؟. سبببرااايز، لقد فعلها مرة اخرى😁. هذه المرة ارسل رسائل غير مرحب بها عبر الانستاقرام لمراسلة رياضية.

Amr warda strikes again after his first sexual harassment scandal, he sent unsolicited text messages

👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZjhQNeYsai — DrFeminist♀️ (@Drfeminist_) June 17, 2020

Playing for the Greek Athlitiki Enosi Larissa club, the 26-years-old footballer has reportedly seen Demi Stamatelia in a well-known Kolonaki store before he started texting her on Instagram, OnSports reports.

Screenshots that were widely shared across Twitter, the Greek journalist rejected Warda's invitation to spend time with him in Thessaloniki. However, the footballer insisted that she sends him her ID information so he makes the reservations before he protested her rejection and demanded that she "treats him just as nice as he treats her."

Greek reporter posted today morning a convo with #AmrWarda where he keeps pestering her demanding to fly her out to spend a day with him. Again. pic.twitter.com/jBhK2AGaVL — Νούνα نونه🇪🇬🇨🇾 (@NounaNationn) June 17, 2020

to make 2020 worse Amr Warda shows us that he still hasn’t learned and we still haven’t held him accountable (by “we” I mean those in power) https://t.co/Z9o8qssiwy — aquarius 𓂀 (@cryindivaa) June 17, 2020

Last month, Larissa FC had announced "parting ways" with their on-loan Egyptian winger "for disciplinary reasons."

why is he not in jail already??? i'm truly disgusted#عمرو_وردة https://t.co/m9cSTo7lM2 — sarah helal (@sarahhe35943024) June 17, 2020

Over the last few years, Warda's similar behaviors have repeatedly ignited angry reactions in Europe and Egypt. In 2017, Warda was terminated by the Portuguese football club CD Feriense after two teammates accused him of sexually harassing their wives.

In a 2019 incident, Warda's obscene messages to an Egyptian model pushed the national team to temporarily ban him from playing during the African Cup.

Social media commentators demanded that the player be suspended from the national football team "as he should no longer represent Egypt."They also blamed celebrities who had defended him last year amid a similar scandal during the African Cup of Nations, including his teammate and international football star Mo Salah.

In 2013, Warda also angered officials at the Egyptian National team after he broke into a hotel room in Tunisia, attacking a French woman.

To be clear, this is the same dude that Mohamed Salah said was a good dude and deserved a second chance (despite a repeated history of harassment). #AmrWarda is a harasser. #MoSalah is an enabler. https://t.co/nkzXAKmWVq — Anthony T. Quickel (@ATQuickel) June 17, 2020

Last June, Mo Salah tweeted in condemnation of Warda's behavior but urged the public to "forgive him and to give him another chance." Twitter users argued that not holding Warda accountable before is the reason he is still attacking women.

Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019