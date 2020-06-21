Hijabi Mugshot With Hair Showing Gone Viral: Outcry Against Police Forcing a Muslim Woman to Remove Her Headscarf

As Black Lives Matter protests continue through several cities across the world, Twitter users angrily reacted to photos of Alaa Massri, a Muslim woman who was arrested and stripped from head covering, about 10 days ago for a mugshot that was later posted online.

Alaa Massri was wrongly arrested yesterday! The police claim to have arrested only violent protesters and those who vandalized the racist ass statues and she did neither. According to her sister, they took her hijab off while on handcuffs!!!

Massri, 18, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of battery against a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, and disorderly conduct.

Yet, making her hijabless-photos public sparked online outcry as it "violates her religious vales," showing a part of her body she chose to cover for religious reasons.

researching alaa massri... search results first auto infill is mugshot? people are disgusting and i am tired. imagine intentionally wanting to see a Muslim woman’s hair. y’all are GROSS — laura // aphrodite (@spxmb) June 20, 2020

the fact that when you search alaa massri the search suggests "mugshot" is disgusting. yall have no respect for women and especially women who wear hijabs. dont look for her mugshot. instead, sign petitions and donate. yall are gross — SAL (@tylersoceans) June 19, 2020

Twitter users also suggested frequent searches for her photo without the headscarf, calling on the online community to respect her choice and to not take part in the violation committed by the police.

Additionally, an online petition was started in support of Massri; demanding justice for her.

please take your time to donate or sign petitions for alaa massri.

she’s an 18 yr old muslim woman who was a medic of a team of protesters at a #BlackLivesMatter movement in miami on june 10th. she was unlawfully arrested and assaulted by 6-8 cops while trying to protect other+ pic.twitter.com/s7zyEvFE84 — malak◟̽◞̽²⁸||🇪🇬 (@stvlcss) June 20, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests have been going on since the 25th of May, demanding justice for people of color, particularly African Americans, in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a police officer in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.