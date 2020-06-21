  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Hijabi Mugshot With Hair Showing Gone Viral: Outcry Against Police Forcing a Muslim Woman…

Hijabi Mugshot With Hair Showing Gone Viral: Outcry Against Police Forcing a Muslim Woman to Remove Her Headscarf

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published June 21st, 2020 - 06:36 GMT
Hijabi Mugshot With Hair Showing Gone Viral Online: Outcry Against Police Forcing a Muslim Woman to Remove Her Headscarf
An online petition was started in support of Massri demanding justice for her. (Twitter: @stvlcss)

As Black Lives Matter protests continue through several cities across the world, Twitter users angrily reacted to photos of Alaa Massri, a Muslim woman who was arrested and stripped from head covering, about 10 days ago for a mugshot that was later posted online.

Massri, 18, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of battery against a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, and disorderly conduct.

Yet, making her hijabless-photos public sparked online outcry as it "violates her religious vales," showing a part of her body she chose to cover for religious reasons.

Twitter users also suggested frequent searches for her photo without the headscarf, calling on the online community to respect her choice and to not take part in the violation committed by the police.

Additionally, an online petition was started in support of Massri; demanding justice for her.

Black Lives Matter protests have been going on since the 25th of May, demanding justice for people of color, particularly African Americans, in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a police officer in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...