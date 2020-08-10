'My Private Parts Are None of Your Business': Lebanese MP Challenges Threats Made by the Ruling Class

In a fiery TV interview, former Lebanese MP Paula Yacoubian responded to critics' threats of "exposing sexual scandals" hours after she resigned from the Lebanese parliament; protesting the government's "involvement" and "passive response" to the massive explosion that hit the Beirut port last week killing more than 150 people and injuring more than 6000 people.

Being a guest on the daily political and social talk show "Sar el Wa'et," Yacoubian heavily attacked the different political parties, that have been sharing power in the country since the end of the civil war (1975-1990), saying that "they all claim to represent God while none of them has any genuine faith in Him."

The lawmaker, who has just resigned from the parliament two years after she was elected on behalf of the "Tahalof Watani" politically-independent NGO, called out the Lebanese politicians for "decades of corruption which has caused the most recent collapse."

During the live interview, Yacoubian, who is also a former journalist, stated that "if it wasn't for the corrupt political elite, Lebanon would have been more advanced than Singapore."

Translation: "Paula Yacoubian: my private parts are none of your business. Bravo!! If you want to attack the policies of a female politician challenge her views, leave sex out of the game!"

These Lebanese MPs have also resigned:

-Marwan Hamadeh

-Samy Gemayel

-Nadim Gemayel

-Elias Hankach

-Paula Yacoubian#Beirut#حزب_الله_الارهابي pic.twitter.com/mX3wofI7yc — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 9, 2020

Shortly after that, the well-known show host Marcel Ghanem asked the former MP about what she would do if the politicians she's attacking threatened her "to expose sexual scandals," a practice often used by politicians to silence female critics. Yacoubian immediately answered that "it's the last thing she cares about" before adding: "my private parts are non of your business."

Yacoubian's answer was applauded by viewers in the studio and online, as commentators saluted her "brave" response "challenging corrupt political leaders."

God bless you Paula ..if only we have more like you🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️I feel so proud to have you representing me & many many like me✊🏻🇱🇧❤️ — Myrna Khattar (@Myrnakhattar) August 9, 2020

Ever since the Tuesday explosion that destroyed several neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital was attributed to government negligence, thousands of Lebanese people have been protesting daily demanding major political changes, especially an end to the sectarian system that has enabled former warlords to govern the country for the last 30 years.

بعيدا عن السياسة مبارح صار تصريح ل بولا يعقوبيان من أقوى التصاريح #أعضائي_التناسلية_مش_شغلن ⛔وما فيي غير ما قول انو ب سنة ٢٠٢٠ رسالتي لكل امرأة مش مقبول استعمال التشهير الجنسي ضدك فقط لانك امرأة و فين يذلوكي اذا ما لاقوا شي يحاربوكي في! كوني قوية.كوني.حياتك الشخصية ملكك وحدك. — Nour (@Nour22660294) August 10, 2020

Translation: "Apart from politics, Paula Yacoubian's statement is one of the strongest in 2020. All I can say is that no woman should allow slut-shaming just because they're women and can be insulted or attacked by such accusations. Be strong. Your private life is yours only."