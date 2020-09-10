Biggest Gender Reveal in the World: YouTube Couple Faces Backlash Over $100k Burj Khalifa Party

A gender-reveal party in Dubai has prompted strong reactions across social media after two Syrian YouTubers managed to light up the Burj Khalifa with blue announcing the gender of their upcoming baby.

ضجت بالسوشيال ميديا بالحفل الاستثنائي الذي أقامه اليوتيوبر "عائلة انس اصالة" اذ اضيء برج خليفة لمعرفة جنس مولودهما المنتظر 🔥😍

Translation: "Social media is flooding with the exceptional gender reveal party held by the Anasala family at Burj Khalifa."

The video shared on the expecting couple's YouTube channel has successfully attracted millions of views as people widely shared the news of their lavish party; during which the couple announced the gender of their baby by lighting the tallest man-structured building in the world with the blue color and an "it's a boy" message.

anasala is the cutest family ever prove me wrong🥺 pic.twitter.com/INFj9Jgun3 — ر (@rahafalshaer1) September 9, 2020

Celebrating this moment with their family and friends and their online fan-base got the Anasala Family under fire as many social media users highlighted the cost of the party as rumored online of nearing $100k, saying that Syria's troubled population of refugees and war victims could have made better use of the money.

Others came in defense of the popular YouTube family; saying that they have the right to celebrate their moment however they wish and that both Anas and Asala are routinely involved in helping their people.

الله يهنيهن ويرزقهن ويطلع البيبي سليم معافى بس هذا اللي عم بصير بكون حلو لو احنا بعالم وردي وفش كوارث ولا فقر ولا ناس ميتة من الجوع وقتها بنفع يدفع نص مليون ويستأجر البرج عشان اكم دقيقة..كثير مبالغ فيه ومع احترامي الهن بس مين هذول كيف بتعرفوهن وليش مشهورين https://t.co/67r2atwdPM — marwa (@marwa57798744) September 9, 2020

Translation: "I hope they have a happy life and have a healthy boy. This would have only made sense if we lived in a rose world with no catastrophes, poverty, hunger, or death, then we'd pay thousands and rent the tower for a few minutes. With all due respect, this is a bit too much. Why are they even famous anyways?"

انس و اصالة لو تبرعوا بالمبلغ لاهاليهم ب سوريا او لاي حد محتاج احسن من هالهيصه والزمبليطه الي صارت، بعدين هاي فرحة الك ولمرتك او في بزر جاي عالعيلة ضروري الاشهار؟ ؟؟؟ !!! — MjdDović🇸🇩بطل السادسة (@MjdYusuf89) September 9, 2020

Translation: "Wouldn't it have been better if they donated this money to their people back in Syria or maybe poor people? This is a personal life event why does it have to be public?"

Some commentators also highlighted the fact that Anas Marwa is the son of the prominent Syrian politician and the former vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Force, suggesting that he should "be more involved in the Syrian struggle instead of holding such extravagant parties."

#أنس_مروة & #آصالة_المالح

أنس مروة نجل المستشار القانوني لإئتلاف المعارضة السورية #هشام_مروة

والده يدعي تمثيل ثورة أحرار #سورية في المحافل الدولية

ونجله أنس منسلخ عن قضايا شعبه ومرتمي بحضن الإمارات داعمة القتلة في #سوريا — زينة (@zainaLavander) September 9, 2020

Translation: "Anas Marwa is the son of the legal attorney of the Syrian revolution coalition Hisham Marwa. His father claims he represents the free people of Syria internationally but his son Anas is totally disconnected from his people and their struggles. He even lives in the UAE that supports killing Syrians."

Meanwhile, many users noted that the whole event was a marketing success, as the YouTube couple has drawn the attention of millions of people from around the world; which expanded their following base and granted them more online fame needed for the channel they live off.

بس تدفع 95 الف دولار كرمال تعرف جنس المولود

وبعد هيك تنشر الفيديو ويجي عليه اكتر من 16 مليون فيو بأقل من 24 ساعة وبهيك قدرت ترجع المبلغ بأضعاف مضاعفة

انت بتكون محترف ماركيتيغ ومحترف بمجال شغلك

النقد يلي اجاك بكون من من ناس ما بتعرف انت بشو بتفكر

برافو 👏 #أنس_أصالة 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8tEQaj3AEQ — Mad al sahly (@Mad29043236) September 10, 2020

Translation: "When you pay $95k for a gender reveal and then the video received more than 16m views in less than 24 hours, it means you've doubled the cost several times. This is professional marketing. Those who criticize you have no idea what goes on your mind."

Moreover, some Twitter users suggested that the couple didn't pay anything for the event and that it was rather gifted to them by the Alfan digital media group. Some also assumed that the gift was presented by Burj Khalifa's Emaar group, referring to the couple's caption of the YouTube video through which they thanked the UAE real estate giant.