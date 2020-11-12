UN Helicopter Crashes in Sinai Near Border with Israel, 7 Killed

At least seven people were killed when a UN helicopter crashed in Egypt near the Israeli border on Thursday, according to Israeli media.

The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported the incident which took place in Sinai, northeastern Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Israeli news channel i24 said: "No details were available about the incident and its causes."

The broadcaster quoted Israeli sources, who requested anonymity, as saying: "Transfer of the injured passengers, who would be carried by the Israeli army to Soroka Medical Hospital in the city of Beersheba, southern Israel, was canceled after it became clear that a number of the passengers had died of their wounds."

"The rest sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the incident scene," it added.

Egyptian authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

