Jennifer Lopez Honored with Icon Award During the 2020 Billboard Women In Music

She's a bonafide superstar who has far surpassed the old Triple Threat benchmark as an iconic singer, dancer, actor, producer and seemingly never-ending entrepreneur.

And on Thursday Jennifer Lopez was honored for her world-class resume that dates back to the 1980s with the Icon Award during the 2020 Billboard Women In Music.

In her acceptance speech, via video, the Bronx, New York native appeared humbled as she gave thanks to the many artists she has worked with that culminated with her family.

Alex [Rodriguez] and our four beautiful kids: thank, I love you so much. Everything I do is for you guys,' she gushed with pride.

'Jennifer, the world admires your compassion, resilience and passion for entertainment,' said Lopez's Marry Me co-star Maluma, who introduced the award presentation.

'We know it’s not easy, but you make it look that way. You’re not only an iconic singer, actress, businesswoman and superstar, you are also my iconic friend.'

Wearing a simple white sweater and no jewelry with her hair pulled back, Lopez couldn't hold back her big beaming smile right from the opening of her speech.

'Music has always been my passion. When I was little music took the mundane and elevated it to a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since, and along with dance, it's was my first love,' the 51-year-old began.

Lopez described in detail how when she was a little girl, her mother would stand her up on the kitchen table, show her how to do the booty shake, and sing some of the songs at the top of the Billboard charts at the time.

'Those are my first performances, and it's what inspired me to do what I've had the privilege to do for all of you for all of these years,' she confessed.

'I want to thank all of the amazing creative family who have been down with me since the beginning, and those who are still keeping me on the charts these days.'

Lopez also cited a long list of record executives, including Tommy Mattola and L.A. Reid, as well as the producers, musical collaborators from Ric Wake and Max Martin, to Marc Anthony, Edgar Barrera and the Rude Boyzz. She also acknowledged a number of music video directors that she has worked over the last several decades.

'And of course I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am,' she added with sincere gratitude.

It was at this point that she singled out her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and the four children they share together between their relationship and each of their previous marriages.

'This honor is particularly special to me because you are celebrating women, women as music creators and trailblazers and bad a**es who are crushing it right now,' she said before ending by thanking God and the fans once again.