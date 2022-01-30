  1. Home
  2. France: Art Festival Loses Subsidy Over a Woman Mural Wearing Hijab

France: Art Festival Loses Subsidy Over a Woman Mural Wearing Hijab

Published January 30th, 2022 - 10:27 GMT
art festival
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Mural ‘provocative,’ ‘unacceptable,’ says Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region

The French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes suspended subsidies for a street-art festival in Grenoble because of a mural of a woman wearing a hijab. 

Also ReadSculptor Nasser Hawsawi is a Self-developed ArtistSculptor Nasser Hawsawi is a Self-developed Artist

The region said in a statement that the mural was "provocative" and "unacceptable."

It argued that it only benefits extremists, fueling violence and hatred and said subsidies planned for the "Street art fest Grenoble Alpes" was canceled.

Media reports said the mural was drawn eight months ago and a decision was made to cancel the subsidy although the mural had nothing to do with the festival.

Festival director Jerome Catz said the reason for the cancelation of €10,000 ($11,149) in financial support for the festival is political and it happened before the presidential election that will be held in April.

Catz said that the artist who drew the mural wanted to draw attention to the fact that some people are discriminated against because of their religion.

Also ReadSculptor Nasser Hawsawi is a Self-developed ArtistSAF March Meeting and Spring 2022 Exhibitions


After the suspension, it was learned that the mural was defaced with black paint.

On the right side of the mural where there was a yellow star with "Muslim" written on the woman’s chest, is now black.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:street-art festivalart festivalart

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...