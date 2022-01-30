France: Art Festival Loses Subsidy Over a Woman Mural Wearing Hijab

The French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes suspended subsidies for a street-art festival in Grenoble because of a mural of a woman wearing a hijab.

The region said in a statement that the mural was "provocative" and "unacceptable."

It argued that it only benefits extremists, fueling violence and hatred and said subsidies planned for the "Street art fest Grenoble Alpes" was canceled.

🇫🇷 Muslim racism in France



👉Pictures of women wearing headscarves were drawn on a street wall in Grenoble.



❌ Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes region has canceled its financial aid to the art festival for murals. pic.twitter.com/gP6MJGeN1H — Crackdown Chronicles (@CrackdownReport) January 29, 2022

Media reports said the mural was drawn eight months ago and a decision was made to cancel the subsidy although the mural had nothing to do with the festival.

Festival director Jerome Catz said the reason for the cancelation of €10,000 ($11,149) in financial support for the festival is political and it happened before the presidential election that will be held in April.

Catz said that the artist who drew the mural wanted to draw attention to the fact that some people are discriminated against because of their religion.



After the suspension, it was learned that the mural was defaced with black paint.

On the right side of the mural where there was a yellow star with "Muslim" written on the woman’s chest, is now black.