Russian Attacks Kill Over 720 Civilians in The Kyiv Region

More than 720 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

“The number of civilian bodies found and examined in the Kyiv region has already exceeded 720. Meanwhile, 200 more people are reported missing,” said Andrii Niebytov, the head of the police department in Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s official news agency Ukrinform.

Ukraine: The number of civilians killed in Russian attacks in the Kyiv region exceeds 720 - #ukraine #region #kyiv https://t.co/uDTGLn76LT — IdeallyaNews (@IdeallyaNews) April 13, 2022

Over 3,000 criminal proceedings have been opened for crimes committed by Russian troops in the Kyiv region since Russia launched the war on Feb. 24, said Niebytov.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.



This article has been adapted from its original source.