US President Lands in UK For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Biden's plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).

US President Joe Biden has arrived in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.



The president and his wife will pay their respects to the monarch on Sunday as her coffin lies in Westminster Hall.



He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday's state funeral.

However, a planned meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.



Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.

It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Biden had been cancelled.