  1. Home
  2. Two Austrian Athletes Pelted With Stones in Jordan's Aqaba

Two Austrian Athletes Pelted With Stones in Jordan's Aqaba

Published October 4th, 2022 - 09:22 GMT
Austrian athletes
Austrian athletes Sara Vilic and Tanja Stroschneider from Aqaba's Continental Cup. (Instagram)

Two Austrian athletes are said to have been subjected to an attack while participating in a competition in the Jordanian city of Aqaba, Austrain newspapers reported on Sunday.

Also ReadAustralia Says it Won't Send Athletes to Asian GamesAustralia Says it Won't Send Athletes to Asian Games

According to the media, Sara Vilic and Tanja Stroschneider travelled all the way from Austria to Jordan to compete in the Continental Cup hosted in Aqaba.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Vilic (@saravilic)


Before the event, the two Austrian athletes wanted to practice on the beach before the competition but some people began pelting them with stones, the players said.

Sara Vilic described the situation as 'serious and really dangerous' saying: 'Suddenly ten guys were there and insulted us. A few were already changing - we noticed that they didn't like it: women in bathing suits and such'.

However, the athlete said that inside the resort they were staying in, they didn't notice any kind of cultural differences as they blamed the individuals involved in the incident.

Sara Vilic gained third place in the competition while Tanja Stroschneider took sixth place as both Austrian athletes celebrated their win on their official Instagram accounts and shared pictures from Aqaba.

Tags:Austrian athletesathletesAustriaJordanAqaba

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...