Osbourne keeps dead rodents in home corners

Sharon Osbourne puts dead mice in home corners to frighten visitors.

Osbourne, 70, is a British-American television personality, who rose to prominence through her reality television show, The Osbournes. She is married to heavy metal singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, 73.

Osbourne revealed that she keeps the taxidermy rodents in discreet areas of her house, so she can give guests an almighty fright.

"The strangest thing in my house are the taxidermy mice that I hide in corners to scare people!" Osbourne was quoted as saying by Bang Showbiz, the world's premier entertainment news agency.

Meanwhile, the former 'X Factor' judge - who appeared on MTV reality show 'The Osbournes' in the early 2000s and later went on to enjoy a long stint as a panelist on 'The Talk' - explained that she had a "blast" shooting her family's show but claimed her most "embarrassing moment" in her television career came when her tooth fell out on the set of the CBS daytime chat show.

She told the entertainment and celebrity Us Weekly magazine that her favorite memory from filming The Osbournes "was the whole thing — it was just a blast but my most embarrassing on-set moment was when my tooth fell out [while filming 'The Talk']. But my most memorable moment from [hosting VH1 reality series] 'Charm School' was the series wrapping!"

What's more, Sharon - who is already grandmother to Andy, Minnie and Pearl through her son Jack - is gearing up to become a grandparent once again when Kelly welcomes her firstborn with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her "favorite thing" about being a granny is that it reminds of her of her own children.

She said: "My favorite thing about being a grandma is that it’s like going back in time with my own children. It’s wonderful!"

In August, the Osbournes said that they were relocating from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom. Married since 1982, the couple have Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old.

It was not immediately clear if the couple took the rodents along to the UK.