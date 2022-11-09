BTS's Jin becoming the new model for 'Jin Ramen'

  1. Home
Published November 9th, 2022 - 10:15 GMT
Jin
Jin expressed his excitement while eating Jin Ramen
Ottogi and Jin Ramen's new model BTS "Jin" and TV commercial for the first time

BTS's Jin, who released his first solo single, became a model for Ottogi Jin Ramen.

Ottogi posted an advertisement teaser on their official Instagram, "Do you like Jin Ramen on a purple background?"

In the caption: 
“do you like jin ramen?” 💙+❤️=💜
Ottogi jin~~ramen is always sincere about taste😘
Nov 11 Friday Coming Soon!

Jin was selected as a model through a video clip in which the mild blue of Jin Ramen and the spicy red of Jin Ramen become purple, the symbolic color of BTS.

Ottogi pointed out that the reason for selecting the Jin Ramen model is in line with Jin Ramen's "sincerity about taste" and BTS Jin's "sincerity about music"

Ottogi explained that in the new advertisement, the phrase "Finally, the sincerity worked!" emphasizes the idea of the taste of "Jin Ramen" and the attitude of "Jin" toward music lead to the core value of sincerity. In the advertisement, Jin will show his noodle-hitting skills with chopsticks, as he showed ramen MUKBANG in past broadcasts. 

Jin expressed his excitement while eating Jin Ramen on a Vlog broadcast in 2016, saying, "I will model this ramen someday." 

🐹 I feel really good because I brought some ramen with my name on it
🐹 Someday I'll model this ramen
 


The advertisement will be released on November 11, 2022.

Written by Sondos Swed

