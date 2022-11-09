BTS's Jin becoming the new model for 'Jin Ramen'

BTS's Jin, who released his first solo single, became a model for Ottogi Jin Ramen.



Ottogi posted an advertisement teaser on their official Instagram, "Do you like Jin Ramen on a purple background?"



In the caption:

“do you like jin ramen?” 💙+❤️=💜

Ottogi jin~~ramen is always sincere about taste😘

Nov 11 Friday Coming Soon!





Jin was selected as a model through a video clip in which the mild blue of Jin Ramen and the spicy red of Jin Ramen become purple, the symbolic color of BTS.



Ottogi pointed out that the reason for selecting the Jin Ramen model is in line with Jin Ramen's "sincerity about taste" and BTS Jin's "sincerity about music"

Ottogi explained that in the new advertisement, the phrase "Finally, the sincerity worked!" emphasizes the idea of the taste of "Jin Ramen" and the attitude of "Jin" toward music lead to the core value of sincerity. In the advertisement, Jin will show his noodle-hitting skills with chopsticks, as he showed ramen MUKBANG in past broadcasts.



Jin expressed his excitement while eating Jin Ramen on a Vlog broadcast in 2016, saying, "I will model this ramen someday."

🐹 I feel really good because I brought some ramen with my name on it

🐹 Someday I'll model this ramen



2016. 7.13브이앱에서 석진이가 진~라면 모델 언젠가 하겠다 말했었는데 혹시😳



🐹내 이름이 들어간 라면을 몇개 가져와서 기분이 되게 좋아

🐹언젠가 이 라면의 모델을 하겠어

🐰확실해요?

🐹몰라ㅎㅎ형의 드림이야

🐥지켜보고 있나 이 형 라면?

🐹지켜보고있나?

🐹쓰러져도 벌떡일어나는 브랜드ㅎㅎ pic.twitter.com/1RB5Q4Ye5D — (Slow~)꾹이모나97.🐰 (@JJUNGKOOK_mona4) November 8, 2022



The advertisement will be released on November 11, 2022.



Written by Sondos Swed