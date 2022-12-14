  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Pakistani father of 54 dies of heart attack

Pakistani father of 54 dies of heart attack

Published December 14th, 2022 - 08:16 GMT
Pakistani man
(Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
Abdul Majeed Mangal's family consists of 150 members.

ALBAWABA - A Pakistani father of 54 children died of a heart attack. He was 75. 

Also ReadAmou Haji, world's dirtiest man, dies shortly after his first bathAmou Haji, world's dirtiest man, dies shortly after his first bath

Abdul Majeed Mangal rose to stardom because of the large number of his kin. He had 150 family members, including children and grandchildren, and was named the man with the biggest family in Pakistan, sources reported.

Pakistani media reported that Mangal, who worked as a driver, was taken to a hospital in the Noshki district for medical assistance, but he did not make it.

At the time if his death, he had four wives and 42 children. The remaining 12, and another two wives died earlier.

Sources said that Mangal's first marriage was at the age of 18.

Tags:Pakistani manPakistanhospitalheart attackHealth

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...