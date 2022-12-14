Pakistani father of 54 dies of heart attack

ALBAWABA - A Pakistani father of 54 children died of a heart attack. He was 75.

Abdul Majeed Mangal rose to stardom because of the large number of his kin. He had 150 family members, including children and grandchildren, and was named the man with the biggest family in Pakistan, sources reported.

توفي الباكستاني، عبدالمجيد منغال، عن عمر ناهز 75 عامًا، والذي حقق شهرة واسعة في أنحاء العالم، باعتباره صاحب أكبر عائلة في باكستان، حيث لديه 54 ابنًا و6 زوجات، أربعٌ منهنَّ على قيد الحياة. pic.twitter.com/yjtQ0snuAj — مصدر (@MSDAR_NEWS) December 13, 2022

Pakistani media reported that Mangal, who worked as a driver, was taken to a hospital in the Noshki district for medical assistance, but he did not make it.

At the time if his death, he had four wives and 42 children. The remaining 12, and another two wives died earlier.

SHOCKING! Man Who Has Six Wives And 54 Children - Abdul Majeed Mangal DIES Of Heart Attack At 75-READ BELOW#MajeedMangal #HeartAttack #Television #Trending https://t.co/4nbiS9HrLu — SpotboyE (@Spotboye) December 13, 2022

Sources said that Mangal's first marriage was at the age of 18.