A 16 Year Old Palestinian Girl is Dead After a Violent Exorcism

A young girl has died during exorcism rituals in Palestine on Saturday and the internet has the story has sparked debates over the social beliefs in evil spirits and exorcism.





Rumors about the death of 16-year-old Eman has circulated the internet for hours before Loay Zreiqat, a spokesperson in the Palestinian Security Forces took to the media and confirmed it.

In details, Zreiqat confirmed the girl was 16 years old when her family looked for someone to solve a unknown sickness. A friend of the family told them about a sheik who evicts the demon from humans, so they tried it.

According to Zreiqat, Eman died during the exorcism rituals when the sheik repeatedly hit her claiming he is getting the demons out of her body, but her young age and lean body did not tolerate all the physical violence she faced from the sheik.

"مقتل طفلة فلسطينية على يد مشعوذ حاول "إخراج الجن" من جسدها!"

مش كفاية خرافات، و ابتزاز للناس البسيطة. — ツعبداللـه يوسـف ツ (@eng_abdooo) June 17, 2019

Translation: “When are people going to stop believing in myths and using naive people?”

During the exorcism, the sheik claimed to get three demons out Eman’s body successfully, yet the fourth and last one did not come easily so he had to use violence.

The police confirmed the arrest of the sheik and launching an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, public anger had sparked among Palestinians who were shocked by the horrifying details of the story.

Many had blamed the family and the parents who allowed the sheik to beat their kid.

فارقت طفلة فلسطينية الحياة أثناء قيام مشعوذ بإخراج "جني" من جسدها، مستخدما القوة المفرطة ضدها.



الحمد الله عبالي.. الخبال فقط في العراق.. يبدو أنه يجتاح باقي المنطقة — علاء كولي 🇮🇶 (@alaakoli) June 17, 2019

Translation: “A Palestinian girl dies during exorcism rituals while taking out a demon out of her body using physical violence. I thought myths were only in Iraq, but apparently, it is taking over the region.”