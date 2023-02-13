9 years old child receives diploma

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2023 - 10:43 GMT
ALBAWABA - Nine-year-old student David Balogun received high school diploma certificate through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Balogun's journey had started in the third grade when his mom and teachers realized that he was improving at a much faster pace than other students.

The child said: "With the help of my mother and father, I was able to reach the Cyber Charter School, so why not use my abilities for the common good, to achieve my dreams?"

 

"I want to become an astrophysicist and study black holes," Balogun added in a press conference.

