9 years old child receives diploma

ALBAWABA - Nine-year-old student David Balogun received high school diploma certificate through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Balogun's journey had started in the third grade when his mom and teachers realized that he was improving at a much faster pace than other students.

خريج بعمر 9 سنوات.. شاهد هذا الطفل النابغة الذي يحلم بأن يكون عالم فيزياء فلكيةhttps://t.co/omnxRMjLc2 pic.twitter.com/HmffvlnTjp — CNN بالعربية (@cnnarabic) February 12, 2023

The child said: "With the help of my mother and father, I was able to reach the Cyber Charter School, so why not use my abilities for the common good, to achieve my dreams?"

"I want to become an astrophysicist and study black holes," Balogun added in a press conference.