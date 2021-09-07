Afghan Thief Forced to Sling Two Tires on His Neck And Roam Jalalabad

ALBAWABA – One of the more comical stories is coming from Afghanistan today.
In Jalalabad, a man was arrested for stealing two tires.
The robber had both tires slung around his neck and rolled around the city pic.twitter.com/f21fAKGoRP
It happened in the city of Jalalabad which lies to the east of Kabul.
The man was caught at once by the authorities and naturally they penalized him. But the penalty was rather different this time.
The Taliban police slung the two tires around the robber’s neck and drove him through the city for everyone to see and which is a novel form of punishment.
