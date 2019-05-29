Afghanistan’s Harem? President Ashraf Ghani Accused of Trading Sex for Palace Positions

Heated debates have been sparking in Afghanistan after reports suggested President Ashraf Ghani has been engaging in widespread corruption cases with his administration; including the exchange of sexual favors for official positions inside the palace.





Amid recent scandals involving the Afghan government headed by Ghani, the former security advisor of the president has gone to the media to speak in public.

On an interview with Khurshid TV, Gen. Habibullah Ahmadzai said that some officials in the administration were requiring sexual favors in return for positions.

President Ashraf Ghani is under extreme pressure since yesterday



His aide revealed dark secretes involving women coerced into offering sexual favors to get jobs



Shortly after, the news has exploded all over the internet after Saturday night when Mariam Wardak, a former consultant to Ahmadzai, said during an interview in India that the accusations “reflected reality."

The president’s supporters claimed the accusations are only part of a large retaliatory campaign from Ahmadzai’s failure in parliament elections in 2012 while others are saying it is a conspiracy theory against the president who is being dragged into scandals after elections.

Meanwhile, Afghans expressed concerns and growing fears of the Taliban return if accusations proved true.

Yet, a presidential spokesperson confirmed launching an investigation into the matter and promised the results will be shared with the people of Afghanistan.

This scandal is being brushed off as "fake news", but its growing quikcly - A former Afghan official has accused President Ashraf Ghani’s administration of engaging in widespread corruption, including the exchange of sexual favors for government postshttps://t.co/oCr2dHXQgN — Mohammed Harun Arsalai (@ArsalaiM) May 26, 2019

In fact, this scandal is not the first of its kind for Ghani. Earlier in 2018, he was called into an investigation into claims of sexual abuse of members of the national women's football team. This came after media reports accused male officials in the football federation, including the president of the Federation of sexual and physical abuse of members of the women team.

While the investigation is still stalled, Ghani announced running for presidential elections in 2019 amid wide opposition in the country.